Vijay Mallya’s 14 Expensive Car Collection: Ferrari was auctioned off and is now owned by…

Former businessman and Indian fugitive Vijay Mallya in a recent interview with Raj Shamani revealed how he has always been ‘passionate about cars’, especially ‘fast cars’.

Indeed a motorhead, he had collected some of the most iconic four-wheelers over the years. Here’s a list of some of the most high-end, vintage and super-luxurious cars which Vijay has owned. Check it out!

Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost

A vintage Rolls-Royce at its finest, Vijay Mallya was the owner of the Silver Ghost from a reputed car variant. It is known to be one of the most valued cars in the world, with a high insurance value. The price range of this car is said to be somewhere between Rs 5.39 crore and Rs 7.32 crore.

Sunbeam Tiger

Built in the year 1925, the Sunbeam Tiger is an open-wheel race car which achieved a record-breaking speed of 245 km/h. It comes with a supercharged V12 engine and has a four-speed manual transmission. Due to its high brand value, the price of this car has not been determined in India.

Alfa Romeo Bucci

Vijay Mallya purchased this rare four-wheeler beast in 1998. The classic 1994 model was a two-seater with an ultimate sports body. With its six-cylinder engine, the supercar is priced at a whopping Rs 1.95 crore.

Mercedes 300 Gullwing

A 1995-built car, it remains one of the iconic cars made by Mercedes even today. Made of an aluminium body, it grabbed attention for its lightweight, rugged wheels and blue leather interiors. It was priced at Rs 9.65 crore when acquired by the fugitive businessman.

Allard JR

Made in 1995, the Allard JR was owned by Vijay Mallya as a lightweight racing specialist car. It was one of the best picks of the racing industry and was one of the finest additions to the former businessman’s car collection. It was valued between Rs. 2.30 crore and Rs. 4.08 crore.

Ferrari 328 GTS

The Ferrari 328 GTS remains one of Vijay Mallya’s most iconic cars in his fleet. While he owned two more Ferrari models, this one in a bright red hue was said to be his favourite.

The car had some of the finest specs at that time and was priced somewhere between Rs 1-2 crore ex–showroom. After his assets were seized, this car was auctioned off and is now owned by Pratap Singh Gaekwad, a member of the Baroda Royal Family.

Lamborghini Countach

The infamous King of Good Times once used to own a classic Lamborghini Countach of the 1990 model. It had a four-cam V12 engine and could reach a top speed of 273 BHP. This one was one of his most popular cars and came with a price tag of Rs. 25 crore and upwards.

Jaguar D-Type

Vijay Mallya owned the classy Jaguar D-Type, which was specifically crafted for the iconic Le Mans racing event hosted by France. The car was noted for its short nose, which made it a perfect fit on the racing track. The car acquired by the former businessman was later auctioned for approximately Rs. 1 crore.

Bentley Flying Spur

Vijay Mallya was one of the first owners of the first generation of Bentley Flying Spur. It was known as one of the most luxurious cars in his garage. It used to be stationed in Goa for businessman.

Maserati Indy

Another iconic car in his fleet, the Maserati Indy was one of the most expensive cars owned by Vijay Mallya. It was designed as a 2-door, four-seater coupe initially and was built between 1969 and 1975. This too was auctioned off after the businessman went bankrupt.

Maybach

Slightly different from his racing cars, the Mercedes Maybach was a luxury sedan owned by him. It had a black and brown dual tone along with exquisite furnishing inside the cabin. It is now one of the most expensive second-hand cars on the market after Vijay Mallya went bankrupt.

McLaren M10A F5000

Another unique vehicle, the McLaren M10A F5000 was a Formula 5000 racing car owned by the businessman. It had a powerful 5-litre Chevrolet V8 engine and was a part of his racing car collection segment. It is said to have fetched a high price after being auctioned off.

Shelby Cobra

Despite its small size, the Shelby Cobra was powered by big American V8 engines. Its body was made out of other AC cars and a Ford V8 engine. Built in 1965 originally, this car was sold off at a high price after being auctioned.

1903 Humber

One of the oldest running cars in India, the 1903 Humber was known for its vintage appeal, classy style, top-notch detailing and power. To reduce his ongoing debt, the car was sold off and auctioned for Rs 1 crore.

Disclaimer: All information mentioned in the article are sourced from Team BHP reports. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers and information; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

