From 230 Kg to Fit: Adnan Sami’s Before and After Weight Loss Transformation

Adnan Sami is a renowned Indian singer, musician, and composer. Since the early 2000s, he has captured global audience attention with his iconic hits. His 2016 weight loss transformation piqued their interest, compelling him to spill the beans. From weighing 230 to 120 kgs, he modified his lifestyle and altered his diet. In a candid conversation at Aap Ki Adalat, Adnan spoke about his journey and how he toned himself down dramatically.

Adnan Sami Before And After Weight Loss Transformation

Out of concern about his deteriorating health, Adnan Sami's father took him to the doctor at Cromwell Hospital in London. The doctor warned him of the significant consequences he might have to face shortly due to his weight. If he continued living and eating mindlessly, it would be a problem.

Since the public figure was nonchalant, he paid a deaf ear and headed straight to a bakery. After finishing half of everything available, his father’s teary eyes made him realize the importance of cutting down his weight and the need to alter his lifestyle. In the interview, he also confessed that because he was overweight, he couldn’t sleep or lie down properly. After the visit to the doctor and the bakery, Adnan had an emotional conversation with his father, where he told him that he doesn’t want to bury his own child. That’s when he promised to transform and shed pounds.

Adnan Sami’s incredible transformation has long been the subject of speculations and rumors. His transformation of 120 kgs resulted from his unwavering dedication and determination to change his dietary habits and sleeping patterns, and not bariatric or liposuction surgeries. Refusing all claims and allegations, the singer revealed that he followed a strict high-protein diet, excluding sugar, rice, alcohol, bread, and oil.

Around 2007 and 2008, he gained a lot of weight, but fortunately, he managed to shed the extra pounds. His weight loss saga was nothing short of an impossible feat and indeed, a turning point in his life. With no surgeries, only a strict diet and discipline, he lost 20 kgs in the first month alone. There was a time when he was overweight and had difficulty breathing. However, today, the popular singer is living a healthy life, serving as a testament to perseverance and hard work.

