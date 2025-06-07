Ex-ILLIT's Youngseo and ex-BIGHIT trainee to debut in THE BLACK LABEL's new co-ed K-pop group? Insiders reveal rumored line-up

THE BLACK LABEL announced the formation of a new K-pop group, 9 months after MEOVV's debut. What makes the group unique is its co-ed line-up, which is a rare case in the K-pop landscape. Although details about the members, the group's name, concept, debut date, etc. have been kept under wraps, fans have theories and grounds to back the speculations. Some insiders claimed to have found out the debut line-up of the upcoming group.

Youngseo is speculated to debut as THE BLACK LABEL's new co-ed group member

Youngseo was a member of the final debut lineup of ILLIT, however she opted out at the last minute due to unknown reasons. Following that her whereabouts were unknown, except for the fact that she was spotted with YG Entertainment trainees a few times. She was previously speculated to be signed with YG's subsidiary THE BLACK LABEL and debut as part of their latest girl group, MEOVV.

With that not having happened, now fans and industry insiders are of the opinion that she is part of the upcoming co-ed group.

Other speculated members of THE BLACK LABEL's new co-ed group

Jo Woochan, a 2005-born BIGHIT Entertainment trainee, is rumored to be a part of THE BLACK LABEL's new co-ed group. He was part of the pre-debut BIGHIT team Trainee A. He started as a trainee with CUBE Entertainments and also participated in Mnet’s Show Me The Money 6.

Besides him, Model Lee Chae Won is another rumored male member of the new group. He is better known as Tarzzan, and his previous association with K-pop included his feature in NewJeans' Supernatural music video.

Like Youngseo, Annie Moon was also rumored to debut with MEOVV, but she reportedly didn't make the cut before the group's launch. As a chaebol heir, Annie Moon had already garnered attention online due to her old-money background as the Samsung chairman's granddaughter and her striking visuals.

The fifth rumored member of THE BLACK LABEL is Bailey Sok, a talented young artist born in 2004. Before joining the group, she had already gained recognition for her choreography work on hit songs for notable K-pop idols like Red Velvet, aespa, and BIGBANG's Taeyang.

