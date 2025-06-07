Dipika Kakar is out of ICU after 14-hour-long stage 2 liver cancer surgery, Shoaib Ibrahim reveals 'little portion of liver is cut'

Dipika Kakar's critical health situation has been in the news ever since Shoaib Ibrahim revealed that she has a tennis ball-sized tumour in her left liver lobe, which they later learned that her tumour was cancerous. As a result, Dipika underwent surgery for her stage two liver cancer. Following the surgery, Shoaib disclosed that she was in ICU. Now, the actor has shared that Dipika is out of the ICU and even mentioned how a small portion of Dipika's liver has been cut.

Dipika Kakar shifted out of ICU after stage 2 cancer surgery

Shoaib Ibrahim shared Dipika Kakar's health update in his new vlog and disclosed that she has shifted out of the ICU. He expressed his gratitude to God as Dipika is out of ICU. The actor added, "3 din thi voh ICU mai. Din ba din Alhamdulillah uski condition stable hoti gayi hai. Achi hoti gayi (She was 3 days in ICU. He condition is getting stable day by day)."

He further shared that the doctors assured that Dipika's condition is getting better, and thus, they shifted her to the room. He revealed, "Yaha par 3-4-5 din, jitne bhi din doctor bolte hai yaha par rahegi voh. Kyuki surgery joh hai major hai (She will stay in this room for 3-4-5 days, how many days the doctors say as the surgery was major)."

Shoaib Ibrahim recalls difficult time when Dipika was in OT

Shoaib recalled when Dipika Kakar underwent surgery and shared how it was extremely difficult as she was in the operating theatre for 14 hours. He disclosed, "8:30 baje mai Dipika ko OT pe chod ke aya tha aur 11:30 voh bahar nikli. Mai usse mila sidha ICU mai jab usko shift kiya. 5-6 ke baad muje bhi panic hone laga tha. Ghar pe sab panic karne lage the. Andar se koi khabar aa nahi rahi thi (I dropped her at the OT at 8:30 AM and she came out at 11:30 PM. I met her directly at the ICU when she was shifted. After 5 or 6 PM, I was panicking. Everyone at home was panicking. There was no news from the OT)."

The Sasural Simar Ka actor explained how the family had never witnessed any such major surgery; they had only heard of it, which left all panicked. However, he clarified that the doctors had informed him that if they did not come out of the operating theatre during the procedure, it meant that all was going well in the operating theatre.

Shoaib expressed his relief that if the doctor was not coming out of the operating theatre, it indicated that everything was proceeding smoothly.

Shoaib further shared that another doctor came out of the OT at 8:30 PM to inform him that most of the procedure was complete and that they would soon transfer Dipika to the ICU. He thanked God, as the surgery had been successfully concluded. Shoaib noted that the actress is much better and is improving day by day.

Shoaib gives update on her surgery

Shoaib shared, "Surgery bohot ache se hui. Joh bhi uska tumor tha voh ache se sari chize bahar aa gayi hai. Gallbladder bhi uska nikala hai. Usme ek stone tha. Liver mei tumor tha, liver ka kuch portion kuch per cent bohot hi kam voh bhi cut kiya hai (Surgery went well. Her tumor was removed properly, and it came out fine. The stone from the gallbladder has also been removed. Since there was tumor in the liver, some portion of the liver, some percentage, which is very less, has also been cut)."

He mentioned that the doctors informed him that this is not stressful as the liver regenerates itself. The doctors asked Shoaib to take care of Dipika for a speedy recovery. Shoaib expressed how thankful he is that Ruhaan remained calm for three days without Dipika.

Dipika's current health status

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 fame stated, "Dipika's movement has started. Slowly slowly chal rahi hai walk kar rahi hai. Normal deit pe abhi aa gayi hai. 3 din sirf liquid pe thi but aaj se normal diet shuru kiya hai. (Slowly slowly she is walking. She is now back to normal diet. She was on liquid for 3 days, but now normal diet has started)." Shoaib thanked fans for praying for his wife.

Shoaib mentioned that he met Dipika after the surgery and spent time with her. He even shared that his cousin brother Rehaan was also hospitalised for four days because of a stomach infection, but he has since been discharged and is doing well.

Shoaib also said that the tumour removed from Dipika's liver has been sent for a biopsy, and they will receive the report a week later. The actor shared that he will not be able to go home for Bakri Eid and that he will soon share a vlog with Dipika.

