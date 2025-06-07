Will Loki Season 2’s Ending Act as the Beginning of Doomsday? Tom Hiddleston Shares Details While Also Addressing His Return in MCU

Tom Hiddleston is set to return as Loki in the upcoming Marvel movie, Avengers: Doomsday. The actor made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show, where he revealed if Loki season 2’s ending would lead to the beginning of Doomsday.

The talk show host stated that it is the God of Mischief who held the timeline of the MCU. Hiddleston went on to correct him that the character still holds the timeline.

Advertisement

Moreover, the English native shared that while he knew that he would be a part of the Avengers film, Tom had no idea about the makers going live to announce the cast.

Tom Hiddleston’s comments on Avengers: Doomsday

While on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show, the host went on to ask the actor, “Is this going to be a major part of Avengers: Doomsday?” referring to his character holding the timeline.

Hiddleston responded, “See, this is where I run out of rope, Jimmy. We always do this dance, you and me. I can exclusively tell you...I will be there.”

He further added, “There was the big thing they released of all the names on the back of the chairs. I didn't know. I was like, 'Oh, I guess I'm in the movie.' In fairness, I did know I was in the movie. But I am so used to not knowing, 'I'm in the movie.'”

Advertisement

It is understandable that Hiddleston won’t give out any information regarding the new Marvel film. As of now, the fans are only aware of Robert Downey Jr. returning to Marvel as Dr. Doom, the villain.

Loki Season 2 ending, and how it play an important role in Avengers: Doomsday

As for the ending of Loki season 2, the audience witnessed that Hiddleston’s character sacrificed himself after learning that he will stay alone forever. He exchanged himself for the powers that would keep the multiverse safe, since none of the Kang variants are alive to create chaos in his friends’ lives.

One major spoiler, as per the theories, could be that in Avengers: Doomsday, Dr. Doom could try to steal Loki’s power and create havoc in the multiverse.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters in December 2026.