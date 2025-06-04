Stolen Twitter Review: Read these 9 tweets to find out if Abhishek Banerjee's suspense thriller is worth your time

When content drives a film, it turns out to be extraordinary! This is what X (formerly known as Twitter) is buzzing about as Abhishek Banerjee's Stolen is doing wonders. The actor, who rose to fame with a bubbly, funny role as Jana in Stree, has shown the audience his opposite side in Stolen. Directed by debutant filmmaker Karan Tejpal, the film explores dark social themes, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. If you're also planning to watch Stolen, check out these Twitter reviews first.

Advertisement

Going by the reactions of netizens, Stolen mostly got positive reviews. Referring to it as a 'solid' film, one of the users praised Abhishek Banerjee's performance. The audience felt elated to have watched him doing serious acting, making their experience mind-blowing. Viewers expressed that the movie has been created in a compelling and gritty manner.

One of the X users remarked, "The way the film transitions from a simple investigative drama to a thriller, and then into a social commentary, is seamless — the screenplay is that smooth. The performances by #Shubham, #AbhishekBanerjee, and #MiaMaelzer are brilliant, and technically, the film is top-notch."

Many agreed that the Karan Tejpal directorial has carried the subject with rawness and intensity. A netizen tweeted, "STOLEN has that rawww grit realism, like its so aliveee. Yk some times you hear about something and go “areyy yar, this feels straight out of a filmm” yeahhh this one carries that exact energyyy. Tightlyy packed with stunning performances."

Advertisement

X users' reaction to Abhishek Banerjee's Stolen will amp your excitement:

In addition to appreciating Abhishek and Vardhan (the lead actors), netizens also showered praise on the supporting cast.

So, given the Twitter reactions, to call Stolen one of the compelling and finest films coming from a debutant filmmaker is not wrong! For the unversed, the suspense thriller follows two brothers whose lives take a drastic turn after a baby is stolen from its sleeping mother at a railway station. Exploring themes of trust, justice, and humanity, the movie promises a ride full of fear and suspense.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Jaat OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Sunny Deol's mass action drama online