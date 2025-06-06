The Great Indian Kapil Show: What is Kapil Sharma's fee? His per-episode paycheck will drop your jaw

The Great Indian Kapil Show is back with its third edition. Led by Kapil Sharma, the hit talk show features a team of talented artists who leave no stone unturned to entertain audiences. Now, as the third season is announced, fans are eagerly waiting for the show to launch and see prominent celebrities attending it. Kapil Sharma is a core part of this show and has an amazing fanbase and name in the entertainment world. But do you know the star entertainer is charging a whopping amount per episode to entertain fans?

Kapil Sharma is indeed one of the most bankable stars of the country. To be a part of The Great Indian Kapil Show, the comedian-actor is charging a hefty amount per episode that is sure to drop your jaw. According to a Free Press Journal report, Kapil Sharma has been charging Rs 5 crore for each episode.

The Great Indian Kapil Show’s third season is kickstarting in June 2025. After winning the hearts of audiences with the first two seasons, the show is set to return with all things new. This season will give an opportunity to their ardent fans to shine in the spotlight by showcasing their talent on the stage.

Speaking about the third season, Kapil Sharma mentioned how it feels like "coming home to family." The first episode of the new season will be graced by none other than Bollywood's superstar Salman Khan. Pinkvilla exclusively broke this news to our fans. Ever since this news has been out, the anticipation for the show's premiere is at its peak.

Joining Kapil are Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek, who are ready to unleash some classic comedy chaos. Archana Puran Singh is set to grace the seat with her infectious laughter and warmth.

The first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will start streaming on Netflix from June 21, 2025, at 8 PM. The new episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show will stream every Saturday at 8 PM.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by the Free Press Journal. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

