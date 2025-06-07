Ex-HYBE employee claims BTS 'absolutely deserved' shareholder position, accused company of unfairly firing her

HYBE chairman Bang Si Hyuk is heavily scrutinised due to alleged stock manipulation. He was accused of securing profit worth millions of KRW by misleading investors, leading to public allegations of the company's money-mindedness. Amid that, a former HYBE employee mirrored the same sentiments, accusing the company of unfairly evicting her and also mentioned BTS being uninvolved in the matter.

Former HYBE employee accused the company of unfairly dismissing her from her position

A recent post by former BIGHIT Communications director Elly Chae Eun, on s online forum, surfaced on June 7, KST, and sparked widespread discussion. In her Threads post, Elly Chae Eun claimed that she was forced out of her position by HYBE. She also made veiled comments about HYBE's "greed", which she seemed to imply contributed to her exit. She also mentioned giving her all to the welfare of the company.

She revealed caring for “sons of others” (male K-pop idols managed by the agency)— more than her own precious children. She also revealed the lack of work-life balance during her time as a HYBE employee, due to being overworked. She mentioned ending up with stress symptoms like 7 kg weight loss and extreme hairfall.

As per her, even after all her hard work and sacrifices, HYBE failed to recognise her contribution and thoughtlessly evicted her in 2017. They replaced her and other officials with their own acquaintances. While mentioning acquaintances getting unfairly appointed, she clarified that she did not indicate to the boy band BTS.

Elly Chae Eun's comment on BTS being rightful holders of their HYBE position

As per the ex-BIGHIT Communications director, BTS "absolutely deserved everything they achieved" as "those seven were the beginning of HYBE itself." Elly Chae Eun referred to the popular boy band becoming one of the major shareholders of HYBE, and in turn receiving subsequent authority over the company. She said, "I sincerely congratulated the BTS members when they were given shares and became wealthy."

However, regarding the others replacing former employees and reaping hundreds of billions of KRW profits without contributing to the building of the HYBE empire, she described it as "Truly evil.

