Kim Do Wan, Lee Jung Ha’s ONE: High School Heroes episode 7-8 Release– Date, time, where to watch and what to expect

The teen action drama ONE: High School Heroes released episodes 5 and 6 on June 6, bringing more high-octane action. The masked heroes continued to take down bullies, but their secret identities were compromised. Meanwhile, a mysterious new fighter has arrived on the scene, bringing a fresh wave of excitement and tension. With the final episodes approaching, the stakes are higher than ever.

In episodes 5 and 6 of ONE: High School Heroes, Kim Eui Gyeom (Lee Jung Ha) and Kang Yun Gi (Kim Do Wan) successfully complete their first masked vigilante mission. They beat up Kim Nam Hyeop (Hong Min Ki), a son of an influential professor, and record a video of him apologizing to the guy he bullied. Kang Yun Gi chooses Kim Nam Hyeop as their first target as he has a personal score to settle with him.

Kim Nam Hyeop and his guys are responsible for the comatose situation of a friend of Kang Yun Gi, who gains consciousness a day after Kang Yun Gi's combat with Kim Nam Hyeop. As for the next bully to be punished, they pick Lee Ki Yoon (Shin Jae Hwi) and deal with him in a similar way to the previous bully. But they face trouble with their third case– the top dog, Choi Ki Soo (Yoo Hee Je), who pulls out their mask, revealing their identities.

To find out if the 'High School Heroes' will be able to defeat Choi Ki Soo alone, or resort to the help of a mysterious new transfer student, watch episodes 7 and 8. It will air on June 30 at 11:00 AM KST (7:30 AM IST/ 10:00 PM ET) on Wavve.

The new student in question is Lee Geol Jae (Yuk Jun Seo), who gets to enroll in an actual school after defeating everyone in a mob brawl in his fight school. He is a legendary fighter, who is rumored to be unbeatable. To make him agree to help Kang Yun Gi in a fight, he secretly takes a fight video of his and uses it as a blackmail weapon. Now, as Kang Yun Gi struggles to take down Choi Ki Soo, he might ask for Lee Geol Jae's assistance, leading to a thrilling final showdown.

