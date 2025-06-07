BTS' RM and V's D-3 military updates: Namjoon rides bicycle and enjoys art, Taehyung sports a cute beanie

BTS ARMY, it's time to wake up! V and RM just dropped some fresh updates, and they're giving us all the feels! Fans, who were eagerly waiting to know what these guys were up to lately, here's your answer. With just three days remaining until their military discharge, the K-pop stars gave us a sneak peek into their relaxed phase during the last few days of training. RM's still got that artistic flair, and V's serving up some serious fashion goals.

When will RM and V get discharged?

BTS' leader RM and maknae line member V enlisted in the military on December 11, 2023, and after fulfilling their 18-month-long mandatory training, are set to get discharged on June 10, 2025. Ahead of that, here's details of their latest whereabouts.

RM chills amidst nature and enjoys art

Nature-lover Kim Namjoon aka RM was seen unwinding amidst greenery and clear skies. After a long period of intense military training in the bone-chilling weather, he was seen soaking in the sunlight. He sported casual shirt, t-shirt, trouser looks, paired with black framed-glasses. RM had a sweet satisfying smile and enjoyed his military break riding the bicycle and appreciating art.

V takes a cute mirror selfie in street style fit

Kim Taehyung aka V poses for a quick mirror selfie with one leg up, showcasing his classic, goofy behaviour. His outfit is a flawless fusion of cute and cool, portraying his unique sense of style. He donned a black jacket over a pink t-shirt and paired it with baggy denim jeans, a cute pastel beanie and white sneakers. Fans jokingly said, V had "one leg up ready to run with joon bestie." BTS ARMY is happy to know that both of them are doing well and enjoying their military breaks in their own ways.

Previous updates by RM and V with their military buddies

Both the BTS members took commemorative photos with their military buddies, sporting their uniforms with pride. Their visuals shone in the groupies and they radiated a more matured aura compared to their pre-enlistment days. With just 3 days remaining for their return, fans are waiting to warmly welcome them back to civilian life.

