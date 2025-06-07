Who is Sahil Salathia? Meet software engineer turned actor who is set to compete in The Traitors with Uorfi Javed and others

The Traitors is one of the most awaited reality shows that the audience is looking forward to. Featuring a diverse lineup of 20 celebrity contestants, the show promises to deliver unexpected twists and riveting gameplay that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. As excitement around the show's debut continues to grow, fans are curious about its format and its contestants. Among them, one contestant of The Traitors is model-turned-actor Sahil Salathia. Sahil forayed into the showbiz industry through modelling and paved his way in acting smoothly. Here's everything you need to know about him.

Who is Sahil Salathia?

Born on April 13, 1990, in Jammu, Sahil Salathia studied at Punjab University in Chandigarh.

Initially, he chose engineering as his career and pursued a degree in that field. He then began his journey as a software engineer.

It was in 2012 that his charisma captured the attention of a large audience as he entered the modeling world, representing Asia in the Mr. Asia contest. He was among the top five finalists out of 32 Asian and Euro-Asian countries.

Following this achievement, he gradually transitioned into showbiz. Sahil has represented over 50 brands, appeared in several magazines, and featured in numerous commercials.

Sahil debuted in the acting world with a Television show titled Everest. Produced by Ashutosh Gowariker, he played the male protagonist in this show, which aired from November 3, 2014, to March 1, 2015.

After playing a protagonist, he played the antagonist in a show titled P.O.W.- Bandi Yuddh Ke.

Salathia has also acted in number of web shows like Paurashpur, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and Honeymoon Photographer.

Aside from his acting career, Sahil is known for his passion for fashion. He is recognized for his extravagant sartorial choices and for experimenting with various elements in fashion.

At present, Sahil Salathia has 202k followers on his Instagram account. He is not just another face in the crowd; he brings a blend of charisma and talent that has made him a beloved figure in showbiz. As he is set to compete with Uorfi Javed, Apoorva Mukhija, Sufi Motiwala and others in The Traitors, fans will have a chance to see his unfiltered personality on The Traitors.

The Traitors will premiere on Prime Video on June 12.

