ENHYPEN's Niki is 'scary senior'?, ILLIT's Minju reveals HYBE director warning her against offending him

HYBE is under scrutiny for allegedly spreading negative rumors about ENHYPEN members. A recent speculation about Niki's supposedly unfavorable attitude was highlighted by ILLIT's Minju's revelation of being cautioned about it. Niki appeared taken aback by the rumor and questioned its origin. Fans also voiced their discontent, feeling that HYBE was unfairly portraying its artists in a negative light despite being responsible for protecting them.

Niki was portrayed as a scary senior by HYBE officials

On June 6, ENHYPEN members Niki and Sunoo appeared as guests on ILLIT member Minju's YouTube show, Minju’s Pink Cabinet. Before they arrived, she mentioned feeling "intimidating and scary" to her since she hadn't had a chance to interact with them before. During one segment, Niki tried some drinks to identify which one contained Samdasoo. After being successful in his mission, he offered Minju to taste it as well.

To that his ILLIT junior replied, “One of the directors said that if you drink that Niki would get angry.” Niki seemed shocked at the unexpected reputation he held and promptly asked, "Who said that? A strange rumor started going around." He even inquisitioned, "Are they trying to make me seem like a scary senior at the company?" Minju further shared how sacred she was to host them after being warned against offending Niki.

Check out fan reactions to the rumor about Niki's scary behaviour

Engenes (ENHYPEN's fandom) didn't like the way HYBE portrayed Niki. They called it "annoying" and accused them of spreading "groundless rumors" against the artists. One comment read, "we are here defending enha for every rumors spreading yet the staffs are some of the ones starting it?!" They also felt that these were the reason that made the newer or relatively younger K-pop idols refrain from interacting with other groups.

They also recalled how it wasn't the first time an ENHYPEN member was portrayed in a negative light. Previously, when Sunghoon appeared on Minju's show, she mentioned hearing from the company staff that Sunghoon "hated" them decorating a dog plushie of his, which was revealed by him to be untrue.

