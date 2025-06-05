Inside TV Actor Gautam Rode’s Duplex Home in Mumbai Filled With Budget-Friendly Decor and Photo Frames

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy are the television power couple the audience can’t resist talking about. Whether it is the couple’s professional careers, acting prowess, charming personalities, or their sweet home, they leave no chance to set serious goals. The duo resides in a four-bedroom duplex apartment in Mumbai with their two little munchkins, Radhya and Raditya.

Advertisement

In an exclusive home tour with PINKVILLA, the most-loved TV couple spoke about their uber-spacious abode and how they self-decorated their space from scratch. One must not forget that their sweet home and lifestyle are a true reflection of their hard work in the entertainment industry.

Step Inside Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy's Stunning Duplex Home

The Lavish Living Room

Their lavish living room features an alluring wallpaper, an incredible ceiling height, rattan furniture, paintings, artificial indoor plants, and a thoughtfully designed sofa. Without seeking any help from the interior designer, the Rodes decorated their space with immense love and practicality. It has been more than a year since they shifted into the duplex, welcoming plenty of sunlight. No sooner than you enter their home, you sense the comfort and warm appeal of their mansion.

What screams their passion for art and craft is the lamps, plants, elephant figurines, laughing Buddha statues, cabinets, and captivating wall-hanging paintings. Since they are not very fond of ultra-modern houses, their floral-themed living room reflects their love for Indian decor that look every bit budget-friendly. Some of their interior decor pieces have been crafted and personalized by skilled carpenters, while others have been ordered online and sourced from various parts of the country.

Advertisement

The Dining Area With Photo Frames

Complementing the neutral theme of the living room, there’s a dining area in one corner. Next to the wooden dining table, a vintage crockery cabinet stands, complete with a pull-out tray to display a delicious spread. What makes the centre of attraction are the wall paintings, which are nothing short of distinctive pieces of Indian art. The vibe and overall appeal of the area also make it a fantastic backdrop to shoot content.

The Majestic Staircase

The baby-proof house has a majestic staircase, decorated with artificial plants, jars, and photo frames. Leading to the first floor of the house, there are two rooms — one is the kids’ bedroom and the other is their master bedroom.

Their twins, Radhya and Raditya, have separate cots and a designated play area, where they spend the majority of their time. Every corner of their room highlights the needs of the babies, featuring cabinets filled with toys, an almirah, and a utility space for kettles, milk bottles, and other baby items.

Advertisement

On the pathway, a cabinet displaying their family photographs captivates the attention of every passerby. As you enter the guest room on the second floor, the poster bed leaves you stunned. Complementing the appeal of the bed, there stands a wooden almirah in one corner and a temple in the other. Every day for half an hour, the couple offers their prayers.

The Terrific Balcony

The spacious balcony on the second floor is home to a variety of plants and a swing. In the morning and evening, the duo, along with the kids, spend leisure time. It is one of the most coziest areas, lending a great feel, especially during the monsoon. Nicely lit up with yellow lights, the space is among their favorite corners of the house.

Gautam Rode and Pankhur Awasthy’s home is a reflection of not just their triumphs but also the love and warmth they share. From the artistic interiors to the breathtaking vintage decor and neatly furnished spaces, every nook and corner of their Mumbai duplex tells a story of happiness and passion for life. It is now quite evident that the couple prefers living a simple yet luxurious life. Their home is a place where dreams and ambitions meet comfort seamlessly.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Take a tour inside Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s glamorous Bungalow in Mumbai