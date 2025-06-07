Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 2 co-star Shazahn Padamsee looks angelic in 1st appearance with hubby Ashish Kanakia

Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 2 co-star Shazahn Padamsee made headlines after pictures from her dreamy wedding with Ashish Kanakia surfaced online. Although the actress has not shared official pictures from her big day on social media yet, her friends and family have made her fans a part of the celebration by sharing glimpses. Now, the actress and her businessman hubby made their first public appearance as husband and wife, and we cannot take our eyes off them.

Shazahn Padamsee looked gorgeous in a pastel cream colored lehenga. The intricate detailing on her lehenga and choli is definitely making all the heads turn. The pearl tassels at the end of her choli and sleeves add to the beauty of her attire. The new bride had her hands covered with henna and flaunted a big rock on her fingers.

She wore contrasting maroon colored jewelry that stood out in the entire look and had our eyes fixated on it. Shazahn glowed in that dewy minimal makeup, and that smile was proof of her happiness as she held on to her hubby Ashish tightly. Kanakia, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black sherwani.

He wore a plain black sherwani and layered it with a black long jacket that had intricate zari work on it with white thread. Indeed, these two look like a match made in heaven.

Meanwhile, the actress had a roka ceremony with Ashish a few months back. She dropped photos from the same and looked no less than a fairy.

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Shazahn Padamsee opened up on taking up a big step in her life and praised her husband’s family for being ‘warm and welcoming’. She said, “Ashish's family has been so warm and welcoming that it's difficult to believe we've known each other for just two years. It was such a special day. The one person I miss the most is my dad. I wish he had been there by my side, sharing the moment with me. He would have been so happy and proud.”

Shazahn was introduced to Ashish Kanakia, son of Rupal and Rasesh Kanakia, by a longtime childhood friend who played cupid. While they clicked instantly, Shazahn chose to take things slow. The two spent several months meeting over dinners, gradually building a connection that blossomed into love. Though their upbringings were different, a shared set of values brought them closer.

