'Queer icons': KATSEYE's Megan comes out as bisexual, watch how Lara supports her big moment

Megan, a member of KATSEYE, has taken a significant step by publicly coming out as queer. Fans had been speculating about her s*xual orientation for a while, and the curiosity grew even more after fellow member Lara's revelation of belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community. During a recent live broadcast with Lara, Megan finally confirmed the rumor, and Lara's reaction to the announcement was absolutely priceless.

Megan comes out as bisexual

Megan became the second member of the HYBE LABELS global girl group KATSEYE to publicly discuss her sexual identity, following Lara. On June 6, she joined member Lara on a Weverse live, and the two had a fun time interacting with fans and playing around with hair extensions. Suddenly, mid-livestream, she stunned fans with an unexpected announcement. "Guys I'm coming out, I'm bisexual," Megan said.

Making the moment more dramatic, their song Gnarly was playing in the background. But what was even more impressive than that was Lara's priceless reaction to Megan's revelation. She clapped her hands and jumped with joy like a kid, making Megan join in as well. Megan, who was feeling thousands of emotions during then, expressed herself with screams and the phrase "Oh my God!"

Check out fan reactions to Megan coming out as queer

Megan receive love and only love from EYEKONS (fandom name). They showcased a similar supporting bestie behaviour like Lara. Many fans labelled the KATSEYE duo as "queer queens" for them boldly coming out. What makes the announcement even more iconic is that it was done in June, referred to by the masses as Pride Month. Calling Megan and Lara loving as "MEGARA", fans wished them a happy Pride month.

They also expressed happiness on the girls being each other's safe space and making them comfortable to talk about such sensitive and private issues. Notably, it wasn't the first time Megan addressed the bisexual allegations. Last month, during a solo live broadcast, several fans asked her whether she was bisexual. Initially, she dodged the question with a "Why is everyone asking if I'm bisexual", however, later she said, "Yes, I am."

