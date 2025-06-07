Housefull 5 Day 2 Box Office Trends: Akshay Kumar starrer aims for 35 percent jump on Bakri Eid

After scoring a good start of Rs 22.00 crore on Friday, the Akshay Kumar-led comic caper, Housefull 5 is seeing a jump in business on Saturday. According to very early trends, the business is up by 35-40 percent, indicating second-day business in the range of Rs 29.00 crore to Rs 31.00 crore. This takes the two-day total of Housefull 5 to Rs 52 crore, and the movie is targeting opening weekend collections in the vicinity of of Rs 85 crore mark.

Advertisement

The second-day business of Housefull 5 is seeing a normal-than-usual jump for a mass-reliant film owing to the Bakri Eid holiday. Centers like Gujarat, Rajasthan, UP, and Bihar are showing positive signs for the film to have legs in the long run. The report seems to be fine among the audience, as a film with negative reports would never show a spike in business even on a holiday, as it has been the case with many feature films in the post pandemic world.

The Akshay Kumar film is scoring high occupancies in Mumbai and Delhi as well, and a reasonable hold on Monday will spell a success story for this Sajid Nadiadwala-produced comic caper. Talking of national chains, the film has grossed Rs 9.01 crore at 3 PM on Saturday, as compared to Rs 7.25 crore on Friday at the same time. The business is up by 25 percent until 3 PM, and the same is expected to escalate towards the 30 percent mark by end of the day. Non national chains like MovieMax, Rajhans, and Miraj are show better gains than the national chains, and this was very much expected, given the target audience and appeal of Housefull 5.

Advertisement

From here, if the film manages to show even a 10 percent spike on Sunday, it is set for a rather healthy run at the box office, as rarely do films showcase an upward swing on Sunday, coming off a Holiday on Saturday. One must note that these are estimates based on very very early trends, and the actuals could vary depending on the performance towards the late evening and night shows. The same shall be duly updated on the website.

Here’s a look at day wise box office collections of Housefull 5

Friday: Rs 22.00 crore

Saturday: Rs 30.00 crore (Expected)

Total: Rs 52.00 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Housefull 5 vs Thug Life Worldwide Opening Day Comparison: Akshay Kumar's comedy tops Kamal Haasan starrer to emerge number 1 Indian film of the week