Hina Khan in tears as she opens up on her wedding with Rocky Jaiswal: 'I don’t know what will happen tomorrow'

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal got married in an intimate ceremony on June 4. The newlywed couple announced the big news by sharing a few glimpses from their wedding on social media. Now, Hina and Rocky have shared a video from their wedding ceremony on their social media platform. This video offers an insight into their special moments from the big day. Here, both Hina and Rocky can be seen taking their wedding vows.

Taking to her Instagram account, Hina Khan uploaded a video from her wedding ceremony where the couple looked overwhelmed as they promised a lifetime together. As she took her vows, Hina said, "I just want to say a few words. It's not a vow. It's a feeling and it's an emotion. Being in love is beautiful, but to embrace a woman with all the uncertainties in my life, I don't know what is going to happen tomorrow. With all my flaws, accepting a woman it's the biggest blessing in this world. Thank you so much."

Watch Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's wedding video -

On the other hand, Rocky Jaiswal, whose real name is Jayant, confessed his feelings for Hina and said, “She is not just my universe, she is my soul, she is my heart, and she makes everything go round. Everything makes sense only if she smiles. So, on that note, everybody has to make sure that she keeps on smiling. I love you." Hina also says, "I love you" to him.

Then Hina takes her vows and says, "I, Hina Aslam Khan, take thee Jayant Jaiswal as my lawful husband." Rocky said, "I, Jayant Jaiswal, take thee Hina Aslam Khan as my lawful wife."

Sharing this heart-touching video, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor wrote in the caption, "These are not Vows, they are our reality. This is our commitment, this is our belief. This is what makes us HiRo. One Unit, One Goal, One Bond. #HiRoForever."

All close members who attended Hina and Rocky's union were all smiles as they showered flowers on the couple. The duo printed their thumbprints on the document. Hina's mom looked emotional as she watched her daughter's wedding.

Workwise, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal will soon be seen in an upcoming reality show, Pati Patni Aur Panga.

