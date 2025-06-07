Vineeta Singh's Diet Plan: From mindful eating to workouts, here's how Shark Tank India judge remains fit

Vineeta Singh (42) is one of the most reputed names in the business world, who became a household name after her stint on the business reality show, Shark Tank India. Vineeta appeared on the show as one of the sharks aka judge, and her journey, knowledge, perspective and life-changing advice were widely appreciated by the audience. Apart from her business acumen, another admirable aspect of Singh was her dedication to remaining fit.

Advertisement

From running marathons to consistently engaging in physical activities, Vineeta has often proven that fitness and work can be balanced seamlessly if focused. Like her entrepreneurial journey, her fitness journey has also been inspirational. Let's see how the popular shark Vineeta Singh manages to stay fit and fabulous while running a successful business empire.

Diet:

Vineeta is a vegetarian who focuses on whole, unprocessed foods, prioritizing fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins. She admits that she prefers home-cooked meals and enjoys a variety of foods at home. Vineeta believes that eating rice, dal, and roti prepared at home can help one stay fit.

She strongly advocates against skipping meals to maintain a healthy diet and emphasizes making conscious, healthy food choices.

Vineeta doesn’t follow a strict diet; instead, she believes that a morning workout is essential, after which she feels anything can be eaten.

Vineeta avoids storing packaged foods, as she finds them very addictive. In her daily meal plan, she includes fruits and seasonal dry fruits like walnuts and almonds to maintain healthy bones and provide rich antioxidants for her body.

Advertisement

She also believes that staying hydrated is key to being fit. Vineeta consistently focuses on drinking plenty of water to ensure proper hydration, which helps improve digestion, prevent fatigue, and promote overall well-being.

Workouts

Vineeta rigorously focuses on strength training, utilizing free weights, especially dumbbells, as well as bodyweight exercises. She challenges herself with various exercises, such as lunges, burpees, planks, and mountain climbers, which enhance her overall mobility. This approach emphasizes the importance of diversity in workouts for muscle development and overall strength.

Running

Vineeta Singh has a passion for running. Over the years, she has participated in numerous marathons and has won many of them. Running has become a vital part of her routine, helping to boost her energy levels and productivity.

Cycling

Like running, cycling is also an important aspect of Vineeta's fitness regimen. She understands its benefits, including reducing stress and strengthening bones.

Beyond diet and workouts, Vineeta believes that mental well-being is also important. She incorporates meditation and yoga into her routine to cultivate focus, inner strength, and stress resilience.

Advertisement

Vineeta Singh adopts a sustainable approach as her lifestyle revolves around a balance of physical activity, mindful eating and ample rest. She is truly an inspiration in all ways, and one can take notes!

ALSO READ: 'Insults were constant’: What made Vineeta Singh say this on Shark Tank India 4?