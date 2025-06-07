Parker Posey Pitches The White Lotus Season 4 to Lisa Kudrow; Here’s How Friends Star Responds

Posey Parker and Lisa Kudrow are two of the most popular actresses on television. The duo got together for the Variety interview, where they discussed The White Lotus as well as the 1994 sitcom, Friends, where Kudrow played the role of Phoebe Buffay.

While speaking to the actress, Posey went on to propose that the No Good Deed star should star in season 4 of the HBO show.

Advertisement

While Kudrow claimed that she would love to work alongside Mike White, she thinks that she would not be the creator’s cup of tea. Moreover, The Comeback star praised White, stating she loved some of the projects created by him.

Would Lisa Kudrow star in The White Lotus season 4?

While in talks with Kudrow, the You’ve Got Mail star went on to ask, “Would you enter the White Lotus world?” In response, the sitcom star went on to say, “Work with Mike White? Yes. I love Mike White. I’ve hung out with him at a party.”

Kudrow also added that she had seen Brad’s Status and emailed White to let him know that she really enjoyed the film. She also claimed that The White Lotus showrunner is quite social.

Posey yet again pitched to the Mad About You actress. She said, “Oh, Lisa, you should be in Season 4. If there’s a big enough TikTok campaign, then it’ll happen.”

Advertisement

Kudrow replied, “And I might not be his cup of tea, which is allowed to happen too. But I do get nervous about inhabiting things that are too dark; I try to avoid that. But you didn’t really have to, except for the scenes where your head’s blown off. But it’s pretend.”

Meanwhile, Lisa Kudrow gained popularity after portraying the witty character of Phoebe Buffay for 10 years in the NBC sitcom Friends. The actress stars alongside Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and the late Matthew Perry.

As for Posey, the actress appeared in several episodes of Will & Grace, posing as Jack’s nemesis.

Moreover, the actress starred in the first season of the HBO show as Victoria Ratliff.

ALSO READ: ‘We Really Did Get Along’: Friends Fame Lisa Kudrow Reveals To Have Put In ‘Work’ While Making Bonds With Her Co-Stars On Hit Sitcom