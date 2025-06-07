Why Was Miley Cyrus Not Allowed to Sing Her Hannah Montana Songs After Series Ended? Flowers Crooner Reveals Reason

Miley Cyrus revealed that she was not allowed to croon any of the Hannah Montana songs after the Disney show ended.

The musician made an appearance on the Every Single Album podcast, where she claimed like its not that she wanted to either, but she just felt sad that the tracks had her voice and her face, but yet she was not allowed to sing them.

However, that has changed now. Since Cyrus has been inducted as the Disney legend, the singer was given the permission to perform her songs from the iconic 2000s show. Miley received the honor last year.

Miley Cyrus speaks about her Hannah Montana songs

In conversation with the podcast host, Miley Cyrus elaborated on the above mentioned statements. She said, “After I left Disney, I wasn't allowed to perform any of the Hannah Montana music."

The singer further added, "It’s not like I wanted to. I mean, performing ‘The Best of Both Worlds’ between ‘We Can’t Stop’ and ‘Wrecking Ball’ wouldn’t have really made sense.”

She went on to claim that after the Disney studios gave her the permission to croon her songs, she felt it was “pretty cool.”

The Heart of Glass singer went on to star in Hannah Montana in 2006. The actress-musician gained popularity in 2006, and went on to become a household name. The series also starred her real life father, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jason Earles, Emily Osment, and Mitchel Musso.

Meanwhile, some of the popular tracks that featured in the shoe included Nobody’s Perfect, Rockstar, We Got the Party, and If We Were a Movie, among others.

