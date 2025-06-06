Billionaire Elon Musk's 13 kg Weight Loss: Know 3 Secrets of His Physical Transformation

Elon Musk has etched his name in history as a leading entrepreneur and former senior advisor to the President of the United States. The world-famous business is renowned for its leadership of Tesla, SpaceX, X, and DOG. Elon Musk, one of the wealthiest individuals in the world, has inspired and captivated people worldwide with his remarkable professional achievements. However, one thing that has left his admirers stunned is his physical transformation. Elon Musk’s weight loss has sparked conversations, leaving everyone intrigued about his secrets.

To everyone’s surprise, the businessman got the cat out of the bag and confessed to the world how he lost an astounding 50 pounds in 61 days. He credited his drastic transformation to intermittent fasting, lifestyle alterations, dietary adjustments, and weight-loss drug semaglutide, marketed under the names Ozempic and Wegovy.

Take a Look At Elon Musk's Before And After Physical Transformation

Over time, billionaire tech magnate Elon Musk made several healthy lifestyle changes. According to reports, he began his weight loss journey in 2024. With an ideal combination of diet, medical interventions, and exercise, he improved his overall health and well-being.

Details of Elon Musk’s Dietary Habits During Weight Loss

Upon being asked about his diet, Elon finally disclosed on X that he kept tasty foods out of sight. Secondly, a practice of eating within a specific time window turned out to be a game-changer. Alongside intermittent fasting, what worked wonders was Wegovy, a weekly injectable medication, designed for diabetes management. Since the weight-loss drug alone won’t suffice, Musk incorporated healthy lifestyle habits to remain fit.

Additionally, Elon Musk avoided munching in between meals. Reportedly, he swapped sugary, salty, and high-calorie snacks with wholesome, fibre-rich, and nutrient-filled foods. Such a habit helped cut fat and maintain weight.

Here’s a quick glimpse of his dietary approach:

High-Protein, Low-Carb Diet

To maintain his energy levels, the 53-year-old businessman incorporated lean proteins, vegetables, and healthy fats into his diet.

Mindful Eating

He practiced mindful eating to improve overall nutritional intake. Hence, he vouched for whole foods and reduced the intake of processed items.

Portion Control

Another success mantra of Elon Musk’s physical transformation was portion control. He preferred occasional indulgences and avoided overdoing it.

What is Elon Musk's Exercise Routine?

Elon Musk once confessed that he has never been a fan of workouts. Instead of hitting the gym and indulging in a variety of exercises, he preferred a doughnut treat. But that wasn’t the case when he was on his weight loss journey.

To lose weight, Musk engaged in various workouts, including resistance training, cardiovascular exercises, and stretching. He also opted for walking or cycling for short distances, took the stairs instead of elevators, and participated in several outdoor sports.

Last but not least, throughout his weight loss journey, the Tesla boss focused on enhancing his mental health. With improvements in energy levels, he also experienced mental clarity. Undoubtedly, he attributed all physical changes to his healthier lifestyle. Today, Elon Musk not only stands as an inspiration for people worldwide but also acts as a testament to perseverance, dedication, and determination!

