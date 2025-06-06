7 powerful yoga poses for real results ft Shilpa Shetty’s perfect headstand

Bollywood actresses like Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more have trusted yoga when it comes to maintaining their fit bodies.

Besides a healthy diet, practicing yoga helps not only to stay fit and healthy but also calms the mind and leaves a calming effect throughout the body. Well then, let’s check out these 6 actresses who prefer some of the most helpful morning yoga poses!

Alia Bhatt’s Kapotasana

Alia Bhatt loves doing the Kapotasana or pigeon pose for her yoga schedules. It is done by kneeling the back-bend which is extremely effective for improving flexibility, movement of body and strengthening the back.

Additionally, it also helps relieve stress, calm the mind and body and improves lung functioning and breathing issues.

Malaika Arora’s Surya Namaskar

Nothing beats doing the Surya Namaskar pose and Malaika Arora swears by it and its benefits. The diva makes sure to include it as a part of her yoga schedule. It helps to improve flexibility, strength and cardiovascular health.

It also helps naturally detoxify the body and enables more energy throughout the nervous system, making one feel more agile and active.

Kareena Kapoor’s Setu Bandhasana

Kareena Kapoor has been practicing yoga for a long time now, especially after going through two pregnancies. The actress has gotten back to shape and has been more fit, all thanks to her dedication to yoga. The diva loves striking the Setu Bandhasana or the bridge pose.

It tightens and strengthens the back and core muscles and improves spinal flexibility. It also boosts digestion and promotes good blood circulation.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Bakasana

Bakasana or the crow pose promotes all round benefits for the body and Samantha Ruth Prabhu has mastered it like no other. With the body being balanced only on the hands and knees resting on elbows, it helps aid the core strength.

Moreover, it enhances the stability of the body, improves concentration and reduces stress and anxiety.

Shilpa Shetty’s headstand

Considered an OG veteran of yoga, Shilpa Shetty has been an advocate of yoga for body wellness for so long now. While she has made it a part of her lifestyle now, the diva loves doing the headstand pose.

She has perfected it over multiple attempts, since it requires complete body flexibility.

In that inverted position of the body, it helps boost blood circulation to the brain, enhancing focus and clarity. It tightens the core and the upper body.

Kiara Advani’s Chakrasana

Kiara Advani has been known to have one of the fittest bodies among her contemporaries. The diva believes in the benefits of yoga for her physical and emotional well-being.

One of her much-loved poses is the Chakrasana or the wheel pose. Being a full-back bend posture, it requires immense strength of the spine as well as that in the upper body.

Bipasha Basu’s Adho Mukha Svanasana

Bipasha Basu is quite mindful of her fitness goals and she never skips her yoga lessons. She is often joined by her husband Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi in combined efforts.

One of her favourite poses is the dog pose or Adho Mukha Svanasana improves flexibility by working on the hamstrings and calves. It also strengthens bones and joints.

