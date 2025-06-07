SEVENTEEN's Mingyu shares plans of reuniting with BTS' Jungkook and GOT7's Yugeom: 'He'll be getting discharged...'

Mingyu, Jungkook and Yugeom are part of a close-knit group of K-pop idols born in 1997, referred to as the 97-liners. They often showcase their adorable bond in their public appearances together. With one of the besties, Jungkook set to get discharged from the military soon, Mingyu recently shared his plans of reuniting with him, along with Yugeom. Rumors are swirling about a potential fun outing with the entire 97-liners group.

Advertisement

Mingyu's plans of filming the Thunder challenge with Jungkook and Yugeom

Mingyu from SEVENTEEN recently did a live broadcast while travelling in his car. During then, he answered the questions of several Carats (fandom name), including one about his 97-liners besties. One of the fans urged him to film a dance challenge with GOT7's Yugeom on his group's latest comeback song, Thunder. To that, Mingyu replied, "Thunder challenge with Yugeom? I've talked about it with him and with Jungkook as well."

It showed that their bond remained unchanged even while being physically apart. Mingyu said, "I'll ask him (to do the challenge) since he'll be getting discharged from the military soon." This revelation got fans thrilled as a Jungkook X Mingyu TikTok or reel challenge always breaks the internet. Just like BTS ARMYs, Mingyu has also been keeping a track of his friend's military discharge and is waiting to reunite with him. Fans seem to love the interaction between the two buffed besties.

Advertisement

Check out fan reactions to an ensuing Mingyu X Jungkook dance challenge

Fans went into a frenzy on Mingyu's revelation, saying, "Tiktoker kook is coming back SOON." They also pointed out the heartwarming friendship of the duo, stating, Mingyu "adored and respect jk alot n it shows." Some are already drooling over the fact that Jungkook would be looking extra hot while doing the dance with his post-military bulked up body.

Some others hoped that the entire 97-liners idol friend group could do the challenge together, including ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo. GOT7's BamBam completes the group of five. Notably, Cha Eun Woo is getting enlisted next month, so this might be their only chance for a friends group reunion.

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Did BTS' Jungkook, Cha Eun Woo and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, Jeonghan dine together recently?