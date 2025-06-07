Who is Soundarya Sharma? Meet Bigg Boss fame who is talk of the town for her bold scenes in Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5

Bollywood actress Soundarya Sharma is making headlines for her recent appearance in Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 5. She started making waves after the film’s song Laal Pari and her dancing skills impressed the netizens. Curious to find out more about Soundarya? Take a look below for all the details.

Who is Soundarya Sharma?

Soundarya Sharma, born in 1994 in Delhi, was raised in a nurturing environment by her father Naresh Sharma and mother Usha Sharma, who is a teacher. She learnt Indian classical music from a very young age given her interest in it. She soon joined the National School of Drama and ACT 1 Theatre group.

Not just this, Soundarya also participated in a workshop at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute and later enrolled in a short-acting course at the New York Film Academy, expanding her artistic foundation internationally.

Soundarya Sharma’s career

Soundarya Sharma made her acting debut with the 2017 film Ranchi Diaries, produced by Anupam Kher and Rashmin Majithia. The actress participated in Colors TV's reality show Bigg Boss 16 which was hosted by none other than Salman Khan.

She was also seen in a supporting role in the crime series Raktanchal 2. However, her breakthrough came with Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 which hit the theaters just yesterday (June 7).

9.9 Million followers on Instagram

Soundarya Sharma is quite active on social media and engages with her fans very often. She also has a huge fanbase on Instagram which is 9.9 million. She has 154.3K followers on X (formerly Twitter) as well.

Soundarya Sharma in Housefull 5

Soundarya Sharma is making waves for her bold scenes in Akshay Kumar’s comedy thriller Housefull 5. She played a supporting character as a lawyer in the film. However, her dance moves in the song Laal Pari are absolutely unmissable. Fans couldn’t keep calm seeing her performance and even said that she overshadowed other actresses in the song.

Meanwhile, apart from Akshay Kumar and Soundarya Sharma, Housefull 5 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, Abhishek Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri, Nana Patekar, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Chunky Pandey, and Johnny Lever.

