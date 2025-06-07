‘Salman Khan took an elder-like role’: Sonali Bendre recalls actor making 2 trips to New York during her cancer treatment

If you are a sucker for family dramas, then we bet Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Saath Saat Hai will be amongst the list of your favorite movies. Although there were 3 Jodis in this movie, Salman Khan and Sonali Bendre’s pairing was loved by many. Their sweet and innocent romance hit the right chords. But did you know? These two did not get along well on the sets. In a recent interview, the actress not only spoke on this but also revealed how Bhaijaan stood by her after her cancer diagnosis.

What did Salman Khan do after Sonali Bendre’s cancer diagnosis?

In 2018, Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic cancer. This changed things completely for her. The actress flew to New York for her treatment. Indeed, it was a tough time for her. But talking to ANI, the Sarfarosh star recalled how Salman Khan stepped up, showing a side that she had never seen before.

She revealed that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor made 2 trips to New York to ensure Sonali was okay in her illness. She also stated that Khan would call up her husband and check with him if they had the right doctors. He would also suggest the name of the doctors he felt would be better, Bendre. She also claimed that her Hum Saath Saath Hai co-star took on an elder-like role during this hard time.

“And then once he was convinced that we had done what was the best option at this point, he was calm about it. But to do that just showed how sensitive and caring he is,” said Sonali.

Why did Sonali Bendre not like Salman Khan during Hum Saath Saath Hai shoot?

During the same interview, Sonali recalled her time on the star-studded Sooraj Barjatya film set. The actress revealed that she did not get along well with Salman Khan at first. The Bharat star’s playful side annoyed her during the shoot. “I grew to like Salman later. I mean, it was a process. At the time of Hum Saath Saath Hain, I don't think we were.. let me put it mildly. We were not best of friends,” said the actress.

Sonali Bendre fought cancer and became cancer-free in 2021. Since then, she has been quite vocal about the illness and keeps supporting cancer patients.

