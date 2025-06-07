EXCLUSIVE: Barun Sobti diagnosed with ADHD – Psychotherapist Kavya Kanupuru on how to know if you have it and what to do

Barun Sobti, one of the well-known actors of the entertainment industry, recently had a long discussion with Pinkvilla. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Barun admitted being diagnosed with ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder). After this, Pinkvilla exclusively spoke to Psychotherapist Kavya Kanupuru to learn about ADHD, its symptoms, causes and how it is diagnosed. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a medical condition where the person has differences in brain development and brain activity that affect attention, the ability to sit still and self-control.

Barun Sobti admits being diagnosed with ADHD

While exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla, Barun Sobti described how he is not a materialistic person and mentioned how money never motivated him. He expressed how creative satisfaction matters him the most. Barun admitted how he gets restless if his creativity is not satisfied. He said, "I'm ADHD anyway. I go crazy if I'm not doing anything that really satisfies me. It took me time to understand."

Further, speaking about confidence, the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor shared, "Confidence kam hai. Himmat zyada hai (Confidence is less but courage is more)." He added, "I'm a very anxious person. Anxious logo ka confidence humesha technically kam hi hoga, always. (Anxious people's confidence is technically less, always). They are always thinking about what can go wrong." Barun even shared how doing the interview was also an anxious moment for him.

Watch Barun Sobti's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

As Barun admitted being diagnosed with ADHD, we exclusively spoke to Psychotherapist Kavya Kanupuru to learn about it. While talking to us, she shared the symptoms, causes, methods to manage ADHD and more. Excerpts from the interview are below:

Everything you need to know about ADHD

Symptoms

ADHD is Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. This disorder impacts attention, the kind of activity people do and how impulsive they can be. There are two types of ADHD - one is often seen in children, child ADHD, and the second is in adults. The core symptoms of ADHD are Attention Span, Hyperactivity and Impulsiveness.

The core symptoms would be something like they are not able to pay any attention in a classroom. These kids cannot stay attentive, they cannot follow the class, and they are very disorganised. Next thing would be hyperactivity. They are very hyper, restless. When they start talking, they might just interrupt everyone and cannot stop talking. They are known to be extremely impulsive that would be the third core symptom. They just do things without thinking about it.

Causes

Sometimes it runs in families. It could be genetic or exposure to some kind of toxins. Issues in brain functioning. Some people have issues with dopamine relation in brain. Those kinds of cases commonly result in ADHD.

How to learn about ADHD diagnosis?

One common thing that is happening these days is people self-diagnosing themselves with ADHD and other issues like anxiety disorders or depressive disorders. That is not the right way to do it. In India, only an RCI (Rehabilitation Council of India) certified clinical psychologist or psychiatrist, after going through the entire case history of the patient, can diagnose them with ADHD. Once it is diagnosed, then it can be managed through medication, along with behavioral therapy and lifestyle changes.

How to manage ADHD?

Lifestyle changes, including bringing in structure and routine to life. Practising mindfulness, importantly prioritising sleep because people with ADHD if their sleep routine is not good, the symptoms can aggravate. Regularly working out will help them. In diet, avoiding anything that can increase the sugar level will also benefit them.

CBT (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy) is effective for ADHD. Any behavior modification therapies, if it is for kids, then they can try ADHD coaching or parental therapy. These kinds of therapies work. Also, mindfulness therapies and group therapies are effective.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

