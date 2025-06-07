So Ji Sub's Mercy for None Ending Explained: Was Nam Gi Jun able to find his brother's killer and take revenge? Find out

Mercy for None is a South Korean noir action drama, centred around So Ji Sub's revenge arc. The noir action series was released globally on Netflix on June 6. The plot included an ex-gangster's return to the underworld after 11 long years, to uncover the truth behind his younger sibling's murder. To know whether he succeeded in his mission, read the article till the end.

Why was Nam Gi Seok killed?

Mercy For None's story was set against the backdrop of two powerful criminal organizations, Bongsan Group and Juwoon Group. The former is led by Lee Ju Woon (Heo Joon Ho) and the latter by Koo Bong San (Ahn Kil Kang). Their respective sons, Lee Geum Son (Choo Young Woo) and Koo Jun Mo (Gong Myung) dream of taking over their fathers' roles someday. However, things get tense as Lee Ju Woon announces managing director Nam Gi Seok (Lee Jun Hyuk) as his successor.

Nam Gi Seok then uses his newly-gained influence to slap Koo Jun Mo and put the inefficient lad in his place. Koo Jun Mo feels extremely humiliated and the next thing we know is that Nam Gi Seok is lying dead in a parking lot.

Was Nam Gi Jun able to seek revenge for his brother Nam Gi Seok's death?

Due to the conflict between Nam Gi Seok and Koo Jun Mo, Nam Gi Jun (So Ji Sub) took the latter to be his sibling's murderer. He, thus, kills Koo Jun Mo, but guess what? He isn't Nam Gi Seok's murderer. This was all meticulously planned by Lee Geum Son, who aimed to hit three birds with one stone. He was the one who ordered a hitman to slay Nam Gi Seok, which would force Nam Gi Jun to come out of exile.

As per the evil man's plot, Nam Gi Jun would kill Koo Jun Mo and then, would be killed by Lee Geum Son's men. In this way, he would be the rival group's successor and the rivals in his own organisation would all be eliminated, making him gain absolute power. But, alas, his dreams remained unfulfilled as Nam Gi Jun connected the dots and reached him. His life came to end with Nam Gi Jun stabbing him and leaving him to die in the very chair he desired to conquer.

The protagonist's revenge was thus fulfilled, culminating in a gruesome yet satisfying conclusion to the 7-episode mini drama.

