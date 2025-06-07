After Deepika Padukone’s exit from Spirit, Rana Daggubati weighs in on 8-hour work schedule existing in Telugu cinema

Deepika Padukone has been making the headlines for quite some time after the actress reportedly exited the Prabhas starrer Spirit. With the topic of work-life balance taking center stage, Rana Daggubati revealed how an 8-hour schedule already exists in Telugu cinema.

In an interview with Lallantop Cinema, the Baahubali actor said, “It depends on the project, the person, and the region. For example, in Maharashtra, it's a 12-hour shift, while in Telugu cinema typically has an 8-hour shift starting at 7 am.”

“Everyone has a certain mentality, and the city also gives to certain things. You are seeing it as a generic statement - it is not. If you have to shoot on a set, it depends on how much prep you need. There are films taking place on a big spectacle, where only two shoots take place in a day,” the actor added.

When asked about actors being forced to work long hours in a film, Rana revealed that no one is forcing anyone to do so. The actor made it clear how an actor who works only 4 hours a day could do more than people who do it for 8 hours, underlining that this is not a general topic.

For those unaware, Deepika Padukone had earlier speculated to have exited the project Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. As per reports, the actress and the makers failed to reach a common conclusion in their negotiations, which led to her backing out of the venture and Triptii Dimri taking it up.

Interestingly, the actress is now set to appear in the lead role for Allu Arjun and Atlee’s much-awaited magnum opus AA22 x A6. The announcement made by the makers featured her in a warrior queen-like character, with 4 more leading ladies expected to join.

Coming to Rana Daggubati’s work front, the actor was last seen in an acting role with the Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan. The action drama, which was released in 2024, had him playing the main antagonist.

Moving ahead, he is soon set to reprise his role in the second season of the Netflix show Rana Naidu. The much-awaited show is set to stream from June 13, 2025.

