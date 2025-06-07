Korean soldiers join BTS' Jungkook's pre-military discharge events, fans say 'absolutely adorable'

The countdown begins! Jungkook's military discharge is just three days away, and BTS ARMY can't keep calm anymore. After an 18-month wait, fans will soon be reunited with their favorite artist. As June 11 approaches, they have planned several posters, banners and events for Jungkook, to showcase their love for him. South Korea is currently in celebratory mode, including its soldiers, who were spotted attending the artist's pre-military discharge events.

Advertisement

Korean soldiers take photos with Jungkook's posters and merchandise

Jungkook's fans have set up several posters and banners near his Yeoncheon barracks and also adorned several cafes and other public places with Jungkook-themed decorations. Recently, Korean soldiers were spotted visiting those places and taking commemorative photos with Jungkook's cutouts and posters. They also posed with items like mugs and table mats which featured the BTS member's printed photos. Netizens found the gesture "absolutely adorable."

Fan reactions to soldiers attending Jungkook's pre-military discharge events

BTS ARMY aptly said, "He (Jungkook) is so loved" and gushed over the fact that he wins "hearts everywhere, even among our brave soldiers." They couldn't get enough of the moment and found it really "cute" and "beyond heartwarming." They called the soldiers "real jungkook fanboys" and were also hit with nostalgia of Golden anniversary cafes that were set up specially for Korean soldiers.

Why are so many soldiers visiting Jungkook's fan cafe events?

Advertisement

Jungkook's Korean fan club named Jungkook Supporters, set up the cafes specifically for the soldiers. They have been holding a special free food event for soldiers since June 5, and it will end on June 8. As part of the event, they are providing free drinks and ice cream as well as little momentos to the military personnel, as reported by Star News Korea. The event is taking place at Coffee Bay of the Yeoncheon, Jeongok Branch and Baskin-Robbins at Gyeonggi (Yeoncheon Branch), near which Jungkook is fulfilling his military duties.

Sales have been buzzing since the event kicked off on the 5th, with more than 230 ice creams and 200 coffees already sold.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN's Mingyu shares plans of reuniting with BTS' Jungkook and GOT7's Yugeom: 'He'll be getting discharged...'