Housefull 5 Day 2 India Box Office: Akshay Kumar led cruise-comedy observes a reasonable growth on holiday Saturday; Nets Rs 28.5 crore

Housefull 5, led by Akshay Kumar and featuring a host of other actors, saw a surge in collections on its second day. After a good opening day of Rs 22 crore net, it has grown by around 30 percent on day 2 (Bakri Eid Holiday Saturday) to net Rs 28-29 crore. The two day total of Housefull 5 stands at Rs 50.50 crore and the weekend number should be around Rs 83 crore, based on how it performs in the evening on Sunday.

The collections of Housefull 5 are healthy given today's box office situation where most films are just not getting starts, forget trending well. The good start of Housefull 5, and an acceptable weekend trend suggests that the movie is not a non-runner like many films we have seen hit theatres recently. Franchise movies that promise fans of the franchise, the minimum guarantee entertainment they expect, in the pre-release promos, atleast end up taking healthy weekend starts. Rest is obviously up to the word of mouth.

The India Net Box Office Collections Of Housefull 5 Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 22 crore 2 Rs 28.50 crore Total Rs 50.50 crore net in 2 days

Housefull 5 has also been doing well internationally. Akshay Kumar 's biggest opening weekend shall happen, ensuring a worldwide 3-day total of close to Rs 140 crore gross.

Being a pricey film, Housefull 5 needs to hold well over the weekdays to assure itself a clean-hit verdict. The global benchmark for the killer-comedy, to be in contention to he called a hit, is over Rs 325 crore gross. That more or less would mean it emerging as Akshay Kumar's highest India and worldwide grosser, as a lead hero.

Housefull 5 plays in theatres now. 2 versions of the movie have released - A and B. Both versions have a different killer. This step by Sajid Nadiadwala has surely increased the intrigue among its target audience and resulted in good online chatter. If you have watched Housefull 5, which version of the film did you watch? Do let us know.

