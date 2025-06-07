Jamie Lever breaks silence on s*xual harassment in school days: Molestation by bus conductor, flashing incidents and more

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual harassment.

These days, it’s not taboo anymore for Bollywood actress’ and eminent personalities to get vocal about a traumatic event. Be it voicing their opinion about painful experiences like molestation or talking about facing abuse themselves, there are so many stories we have heard in the past. Now, in a recent interview, Johny Lever’s daughter Jamie Lever revealed how during her school days, a man landed in front of their school and started touching himself. She also spoke about how her school bus conductor touched her.

Narrating these horrific incidents that have happened with Jamie Lever to Hautterfly, she recalled how her first experience with a creep was when she was just 12 years old. The comedian revealed that a man came and stood right in front of her and her friend while they were waiting for their brother outside school. He came there and started m*sturbating in front of them, which left Johny Lever’s daughter traumatised.

She stated that this was the first time she had seen a male part and had no idea what he was doing. Her friend suggested that they should avoid the man, and they started talking to each other. “I was very scared. I was shaking. I slowly moved and locked the car. After a while, he realised that we weren’t paying any attention to him. He left. I was just 10 or 12 then.”

Not only this, Jamie recalled yet another bad experience during her school days when a bus conductor used to touch her and her friends. She termed it a ‘bad dream’. “He was supposed to be our protector, but instead, he would touch us and hold us. For me, all these incidents are like a bad dream. I don’t want to revisit these incidents,” she said.

Lever further added that there have been several flashing incident that have happened with her even after reaching college. She recalled being at Mumbai’s Andheri station once, where a man randomly came and stood in front of her and flashed. She feels all these incidents are too scary. She questions, “When it can happen with me, who was supposedly in one of the best schools, then how can I be sure that this won’t happen to my kids.”

