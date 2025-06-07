Tourist Family Ending Explained: How did Dharmadas manage to save his family from police capturing them?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Tourist Family starring M Sasikumar and Simran in the lead roles had hit the big screens on April 29, 2025. As the movie debuted on the streaming platform JioHotstar, it is being lauded by many celebrities.

The feel-good comedy drama directed by debutant Abishan Jeevinth was a blockbuster in theaters. If you’re still wondering how the movie ended, here’s how it took place.

Tourist Family story

Tourist Family features the story of a family who were originally from Sri Lanka, who fled from their village due to the economic crisis. The family led by Dharmadas (Sasikumar) consists of his wife, Vasanthi, and their two sons, Nithushan and Mulli.

As the family seeks to find refuge with help from Vasathi’s brother Prakash, they enter India through Rameswaram. Upon their arrival, a group of police constables, led by A. Bhairavan, apprehend the family but release them after realising their innocence.

The entire family managed to find a place to stay in Chennai and disguise themselves as Malayalees. Despite being advised by Prakash to have a low profile, especially with their distinct accent, the family develops a great relationship with everyone of their neighbors.

However, in Rameswaram, a bomb blast takes place, with a ruthless ACP investigating it. Now, desperate to find the culprits behind the bombing, the police are hot on the heels of Das and his family.

Spoiler Alert

As various ups and downs occur within Das and his family, they all manage to coordinate them innocently and humorously. With the days progressing, the family reveals their true identity as Sri Lankans to their neighbors, with a former drunkard turned youth’s story making every person in the neighborhood realize the family’s loving quality.

Now, the police make their way into the colony in search of Das and his family, only to go back in failure. When Das tries to figure out how they escaped from the police capturing them, one of the constables they met earlier reveals the neighbors didn’t rat them out and even spoke with the same accent to rescue them.

With Sasikumar in the lead, the film has an ensemble cast of actors like Simran, Mithun Jai Shankar, Kamalesh Jagan, and many more in key roles.

