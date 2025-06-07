Miley Cyrus Recalls Hiding her Illegal Expenses from Her Accountant: ‘I’m Glad I Got to Do It’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to d*ug addiction.

Miley Cyrus candidly spoke about how she hid all of her d*ugs expenses from her accountant back in 2015. The musician made an appearance on the Every Single Album podcast, where she revealed that her illegal expenses were her biggest costs, and she went on to call them vintage clothes.

The Flowers crooner went on to share that she took d*ugs during the making of her popular album, Miley Cyrus & the Dead Petz. Moreover, Cyrus said that she would lie to her accountant every time the latter asked where all her money went.

Miley Cyrus reflects on hiding her illegal expenses from her accountant

While talking to the podcast host, Cyrus revealed, “We called them vintage clothes,” referring to her d*ug costs. She further added, “And every time [my accountant] saw me, she’d be like, ‘Where’s that, like, $15,000 original John Lennon T-shirt that you bought?’ It’s like, ‘Oh, it’s upstairs.'”

The Wrecking Ball crooner further stated, “I’m so glad I survived that time in my life.” She continued, “I would definitely not encourage anyone else to go this hard, but the fact that I got through it, I’m very glad I got to do it.”

Previously, the young Miley had openly admitted to taking substances. She at the time claimed that Hollywood is a coke town, “but weed is so much better. And molly, too.” She added, “Those are happy d*ugs—social d*ugs. They make you want to be with friends. You’re out in the open. You’re not in a bathroom.”

Cyrus revealed in 2017 that she had quit taking d*ugs after getting together with her then-husband, Liam Hemsworth. In an interview, the actress-singer shared that she not smoked for the longest time, and had been completely sober.

However, the musician slipped back into taking d*ugs during the Covid pandemic. She later revealed that she came back on track within two weeks.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

