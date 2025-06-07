Ranveer Singh’s reaction to Deepika Padukone joining Atlee, Allu Arjun for AA22 x A6 proves he is ‘Hubby no. 1’

It is a big day for all Deepika Padukone fans as she has joined hands with Allu Arjun and Atlee for their next film. The actress is all set to make her power-packed comeback after welcoming daughter Dua. In an official announcement, Jawan director welcomed the Piku actress on board his film tentatively titled AA22 x A6. Although the comment section is filled with fans going crazy over this big announcement, our attention is hooked on hubby Ranveer Singh’s reaction.

The Simmba actor hyped his wifey after she dropped the announcement video. He wrote, “Whuoa!” with a love-struck, fire and clapping hands emoji. This reaction itself grabbed around 2K likes. Not only likes, fans even started reacting to his comments and praised the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress, calling her an ‘icon’.

A couple of hours back, Deepika Padukone made a collaborative post with Atlee and Sun Pictures that has now broken the internet. The video can see Atlee narrating the story of AA22 x A6 to Deepika Padukone who looks classy in an all-white comfy attire. With whatever little we have seen in this video, one thing is very clear that the actress will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar and we cannot be more excited about it.

This is the first time she will be collaborating with Allu Arjun. While she has already worked with Atlee in Jawan for a cameo she made opposite Shah Rukh Khan, seeing them come together for a full-fledged film is going to be something else.

Well, this announcement has come just days after a big fallout between her and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. The actress had earlier joined hands with the Animal director for Prabhas starrer magnum opus. Unfortunately due to an 8-hour shift demand, she made her way out.

Apart from the Atlee directorial, Deepika will reportedly be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer King. This film also stars Suhana Khan in a pivotal role.

