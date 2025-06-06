EXCLUSIVE: Anupam Kher reunites with Sooraj Barjatya for his next with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari

Over the years, Pinkvilla has been the first to report several updates on maverick director Sooraj Barjatya’s next. We were the first to inform our readers that Ayushmann Khurrana is set to be the new age ‘Prem’ for Sooraj Barjatya. Soon after, we broke the news that Sharvari has joined the film, to play the female lead. The film is scheduled to go on floors in November 2025, with a 6-month schedule, and the makers are aiming to release the film on the big screen in the second half of 2026. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Sooraj Barjatya has roped in Anupam Kher to play a key role in his 9th directorial.

“Anupam Kher has been a part of almost all films directed by Sooraj Barjatya, and he continues the tradition by reuniting with him on the yet untitled romantic comedy set against the backdrop of nuclear families. Anupam Kher is excited to embark on a journey with his favorite director yet again,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further informed that casting for other key characters of this yet untitled family romantic comedy is presently under way. “A big ensemble will come on board the film, though the principal story will revolve around Ayushmann, and Sharvari. The core conflict of the film is about a modern couple with debates around joint family and nuclear families,” the source added.

Talking of Ayushmann, he is presently busy for Thama, which is gearing up for a Diwali 2025 release. The actor also has an untitled spy comedy with Karan Johar, scheduled for a 2026 opening. Sharvari on the other hand has the YRF Spy Universe film, Alpha under her kitty with Alia Bhatt, gearing up to arrive on Christmas 2025 weekend. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates

