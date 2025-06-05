EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana to start Sooraj Barjatya’s next in November; Casting begins for ensemble

Earlier in the year, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to be the new ‘Prem’, as the actor has signed on to play the leading role in director Sooraj Barjatya’s next film. Soon after, we informed our readers that the romantic saga will feature Sharvari as the female lead. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to start shooting for Sooraj Barjatya’s next in November 2025.

According to sources close to the development, Ayushmann Khurrana dives into the world of Sooraj Barjatya right after the release of Thama. “Ayushmann is excited to play Prem on the big screen, and will play the titular character for Sooraj Barjatya from November 2025. He will be joined by Sharvari in the month of December,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the film will be shot over a 6-month period and will hit the big screen in second half of 2026. “Sooraj Barjatya’s next is shaping up as a funny romantic saga set against the backdrop of nuclear families. The script is locked and the maverick is now proceeding to cast the ensemble. Like always, the film will have seasoned actors on board, and the casting is under way,” the source added.

The yet untitled film is Sooraj Barjatya’s 8th directorial after Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hai, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hu, Vivah, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Uunchai. Apart from the Sooraj Barjatya film, Ayushmann Khurrana is also a part of the Dinesh Vijan produced Thama and the Karan Johar produced yet untitled spy comedy. He is also doing a dark comedy with YRF in association with Posham Pa. Sharvari on the other hand has Alpha lined up next, and is in talks for a couple of other big budget feature films.

