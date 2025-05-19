After winning hearts at Cannes 2025, Anupam Kher’s Tanvi: The Great locks its India release date

Anupam Kher surprised fans by announcing the release date of his upcoming film Tanvi: The Great. The movie is set to hit theatres on July 18. Kher, who showcased the film at the Cannes Film Festival alongside his entire team, made the announcement via a newly released video. In the clip, the actor and director not only revealed the release date but also shared several insights about the project. Here's a breakdown of what he revealed.

Anupam Kher confirmed in both the video and its caption that Tanvi: The Great will have a theatrical release across India. The film is slated to arrive in cinemas on July 18, 2025.

Check it out here:

Kher's Twitter post read, "I am deeply touched and humbled by the emotional response of the audiences from all countries last night at the #WorldPremiere of #TanviTheGreat. They all said it has a universal theme and it Touched their heart. They loved everything specially the music of the film by the maestro @mmkeeravaani Sir. Waiting for all of you to witness the love, magic and labour of our film on 18th July!! See you in the THEATRES . Love and prayers always. Jai Hind!."

Tanvi: The Great was showcased at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where it received an emotional response from the audience. According to Anupam Kher, viewers laughed, cried, and deeply connected with the film, leaving him truly moved.

It was this overwhelming reaction that prompted him to officially reveal the release date. Until now, the film's posters, teasers, and promotional content had deliberately kept the release date under wraps, making this the first official confirmation from Kher himself.

Uunchai star Boman Irani takes on a prominent role as the musician Raza Saab in the upcoming film Tanvi: The Great. The project was unveiled by Anupam Kher, who shared Boman’s character poster on social media along with key details about the film.

The ensemble cast also features Iain Glen, Arvind Swami, Jackie Shroff (known for Ram Lakhan), Pallavi Joshi (of The Kashmir Files fame), Karan Tacker, Nasser, and Anupam Kher himself. Kher, who is both directing and acting in the film, portrays Colonel Pratap Raina.

