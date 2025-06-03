EXO's Baekhyun, ENHYPEN and Stray Kids members get name-dropped in ex-girlfriend controversy, find out what happened

Trigger Warning: This article contains sensitive content, including discussions of blackmail, s*xual violence, and harassment. Reader discretion is advised!

Reportedly, a male idol was blackmailed by his ex-girlfriend over an explicit video recorded during their past relationship. Although the court has not revealed the identity of the victim, online speculation has since targeted some of the biggest names in K-pop. They include EXO’s Baekhyun and members of ENHYPEN and Stray Kids.

The incident came to light following the sentencing handed down by the 12th Criminal Division of the Seoul Eastern District Court. The accused, referred to as ‘A,’ received one year in prison and two years of probation for her actions. The charges included blackmail, destruction of property, and violating the Special Act on the Punishment of S*xual Crimes.

Threats involving military and idol career

The court revealed that A and the male idol were in a relationship for about 16 months, from November 2020 to March 2022. After their breakup, A resorted to blackmail by threatening to leak a private s*x tape they had filmed during their time together. She used the idol’s celebrity status to intimidate him. In one of her threats, she told him to “stop being an idol,” indicating that all he had left was “the military.”

The first blackmail attempt happened in December 2021. A created a fake social media account using his image and sent the link to him. On December 31, they argued in public, and A damaged his phone. More threats followed on January 4, 2022, with A sending hostile messages. She said she would post their private videos and tag him unless he responded. Her actions were seen as deliberate attempts to ruin his reputation and hinder his future in entertainment.

Court’s final ruling and considerations

The court condemned the ex-girlfriend’s actions, stating her threats were aimed at sabotaging the idol’s future by misusing their private history. This causes significant harm due to his celebrity status. While recognizing the gravity of the case, the court considered her admission of guilt, remorse, and settlement with the victim.

As A didn’t distribute the footage and deleted it voluntarily, and being a first-time offender, she avoided public disclosure and s*x offender registration. In addition to her prison term and probation, she was ordered to complete 40 hours of s*xual violence education. She is also banned from working with minors and disabled individuals for four years.

Idol's identity sparks frenzied speculation

While the court has chosen not to identify the male idol involved to protect his privacy, rumors have exploded online. Netizens speculate that the individual may be a member of EXO, ENHYPEN, or Stray Kids. Some pointed fingers at EXO's Baekhyun. Others brought up unnamed members from the two younger groups, based solely on the provided age and timeline.

However, as of now, no agency has issued a formal response to the speculations. The victim's identity remains officially undisclosed, and there is no confirmed evidence linking any specific idol to the case.

Fans urge caution

As gossip continues to spread, some fans have voiced concern over the unfounded accusations circulating online. Many are calling for greater responsibility within fan communities. They warn that false speculation can cause irreversible harm to innocent artists and their careers.

