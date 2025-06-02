K-pop takes over June 2025: From BTS’ J-Hope to ENHYPEN and ILLIT, check out unmissable summer releases

As summer heats up, so does the K-pop scene! June 2025 is shaping up to be a month packed with star-studded comebacks, exciting solo projects, and albums that fans have been eagerly waiting for. From powerhouse groups to rising rookies and soloists showcasing a new side of their artistry, the month is filled with fresh sounds and bold visuals.

Whether you’re ready to vibe to ENHYPEN’s mini-album, or check out new music from ITZY and ATEEZ, June has something for you. Solo projects from idols like Moonbyul and Yugyeom also promise to add variety, making this month’s calendar stacked with diverse releases across genres and generations.

Adding to the excitement, BTS’ J-Hope is set to return with a high-profile collaboration just as the group celebrates their 12th debut anniversary. Meanwhile, rookie group USPEER is ready to officially step into the spotlight with their debut album.

Upcoming K-pop albums & singles – June 2025

June 4

SPEED ZONE – USPEER (1st single album)

June 5

DESIRE : UNLEASH – ENHYPEN (6th mini album)

June 9

Soar – NCT’s Doyoung (2nd album)

Girls Will Be Girls – ITZY (10th mini album)

BEEP – Izna (1st single album)

224 – KISS OF LIFE (4th mini album)

In a million noises, I’ll be your harmony – QWER (3rd mini album)

June 11

Floating Free - MAMAMOO’s Solar (Single)

June 13

GOLDEN HOUR : Part.3 – ATEEZ (12th mini album)

Killin’ It Girl (feat. GloRilla) – BTS’ J-Hope (Single)

June 16

bomb – ILLIT (3rd mini album)

Glow To Haze – Kang Daniel (6th mini album)

June 17

Interlunar – GOT7’s Yugyeom (Album)

ICY BBY – MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul (Pre-release single)

June 27

BEAUTIFUL CHAOS – KATSEYE (2nd EP)

From emotional ballads to fierce dance anthems, June 2025’s releases promise to light up playlists and dominate charts around the world. Whether you're a seasoned stan or a casual listener, there’s something to look forward to every week.

Stay tuned for more updates, teasers, and MV drops as these artists roll out their comebacks. And get ready to hit replay all month long.

