EXO's Baekhyun makes history with Essence of Reverie album as it hits 1 million sales in just 3 days, find out

Baekhyun, EXO member and solo artist, is making waves again, and this time, he’s smashing records like it’s nothing. His 5th mini album, Essence of Reverie, is making all the fun noise. Baekhyun released the Essence of Reverie album on May 19, and it was an instant hit.

As per Star News, Essence of Reverie sold over 1 million copies in just three days. That’s not only impressive, but it’s also faster than his previous album, Hello, World. According to his agency, INB100, Baekhyun’s Essence of Reverie surpassed 1 million copies sold within just three days (as of the 21st, based on Hanteo Chart data).

This marks EXO's Baekhyun’s fourth consecutive album to hit the million-seller milestone, proving he’s more than just a K-pop idol — he’s a consistent force in the music world.

Speaking of Essence of Reverie, this album delves deep into Baekhyun’s artistic journey, exploring the space between reality and dreams. The album looks back on Baekhyun’s journey so far while hinting at where he’s headed next.

It’s like a snapshot of who he is right now — both the idol and the individual. What makes it even more special? He didn’t just sing the songs — Baekhyun helped write and compose them, putting his heart into every track.

If you’ve listened to the album, you’ll know that personal vibe hits different. Every track feels like a piece of Baekhyun himself, like he’s letting you into his world one song at a time.

The album is available in multiple versions, including the Essence, Reverie, Kiwee, and Kkuru Jam editions, each offering unique visuals. While the exact number of tracks hasn't been officially disclosed, fans can anticipate a diverse range of songs that showcase Baekhyun's versatility and growth.

To keep the momentum going, Baekhyun will perform the title track Elevator on KBS2’s Music Bank on the 23rd. And with his first solo world tour, Reverie, all set to start in June 2025. No doubt, Baekhyun is proving, once again, that he’s here to stay.

