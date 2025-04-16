EXO’s Baekhyun files criminal complaint against cyberbullies for defamation and spreading false information

EXO’s Baekhyun has recently become the focus of legal action after his agency, INB100, announced on April 16, 2025, that it has officially filed a criminal complaint against individuals spreading malicious content online. In their statement, INB100 explained that they have been actively collecting evidence through constant monitoring of social media platforms, online communities, and Daum cafes, with the help of fan reports. These harmful actions included defamation, insults, the spreading of false information, and even cases of s*xual harassment aimed at the K-Pop idol.

On April 15, 2025, based on the gathered evidence, INB100 filed a criminal complaint at the Gwangjin Police Station. The agency made it clear that it would uphold a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to protecting artists.

In an official statement, Baekhyun's agency said, “We have been collecting evidence of malicious posts and comments targeting our artist Baekhyun across social media, online communities, and Daum cafes through ongoing monitoring and fan reports. Based on the collected data, we filed a criminal complaint with the Gwangjin Police Station on April 15th for defamation, insult, spreading false information, and sexual harassment.”

INB100, further shares, “We will continue to monitor online activity and carefully review all materials submitted by fans to secure evidence. There will be no leniency or settlement in any case, and we will respond with strict legal action to protect the rights and dignity of our artist.”

INB100 also thanked fans for their continued vigilance and support in reporting malicious content and encouraged them to keep providing information. They assured the public that they would remain committed to reviewing and acting on all submitted reports, reinforcing their promise to stand firmly against online harassment.

This incident is another example of a K-pop agency taking strong measures to combat cyberbullying.

Baekhyun, who debuted with EXO in 2012, earned widespread love not only as a group member but also through his successful solo career. In 2023, however, he faced a conflict with SM Entertainment regarding his exclusive contract. After much attention and speculation, Baekhyun ultimately parted ways with SM. He then joined INB100, where he reunited with fellow EXO members Chen and Xiumin.

