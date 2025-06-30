Travis Kelce’s This Gesture Proves He’s Protective of Girlfriend Taylor Swift at NYC Dinner Date

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been spending a lot of time together lately. With the musician taking a break from performing at the concerts and the NFL star being off the field, they have been stepping out for dates and public events, giving their fans some loved-up moments.

The couple recently walked into an NYC restaurant together, where the Kansas City Chiefs star showed off his protective side towards his girlfriend. The duo constantly held hands, and Kelce often looked back to make sure that the singer was comfortable and walking close to him.

Advertisement

Kelce and Swift’s dinner date came following their appearance at the Tight Ends University event in Nashville.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s low-key dinner date in NYC

Swift and Kelce picked up one of New York City’s hotspots, Torrisi, for their recent date. As they stepped out, the NFL star opted to dress casually in a white shirt, black pants, and boots. His hair was gelled back, and the celeb put on black sunglasses to complete his look.

For Swift, the Grammy-winning singer chose a cute, pastel pink short dress with golden button detailing. She tied her hair back in a ponytail and put on minimalistic make-up with bold red lips. Moreover, the musician went on to accessorize her look with gold chains and dangling earrings. She pulled out a beige handbag and sandals to go with her ensemble.

Meanwhile, the sources close to the pair revealed that Swift’s brother also joined the couple for dinner. It was revealed that the trio “sat alone quietly” in an ultra-exclusive club, and “no one bothered them” with pictures or otherwise.

Advertisement

As for the duo’s Nashville appearance, Swift and Kelce made their red carpet debut at the event. The musician also jumped into a surprise performance, where she sang her hit track, Shake It Off.

Additionally, the Fortnight singer enjoyed it with her boyfriend’s 49ers Tight End friends, as they all synced to her 2008 song, Love Story.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been in a relationship since July 2023.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce Reveals His Sweet Nickname for Taylor Swift Following Pop Icon’s Shake it Off Performance, Check Out