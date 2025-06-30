Bigg Boss Telugu: Nagarjuna unveils big twist as he returns as host for Season 9 of popular reality show

Bigg Boss Telugu remains one of the most loved yet controversial reality shows for Tollywood audiences. After eight successful seasons, the show is back with its next most-anticipated season, and this time, the makers have already introduced a major twist in its format.

Nagarjuna returns as host for Season 9 of BB Telugu

Endemol Shine India has recently officially announced the start of the 9th season of Bigg Boss Telugu. Sharing a teasing snippet on their Instagram handle, they also revealed the return of Nagarjuna Akkineni as the host of the popular show.

For the uninitiated, the Sisindri actor has been associated with the show since 2019 and has delivered a pathbreaking stint as its host every time. His techniques of grilling contestants have been strongly noted by audiences.

The return of Nagarjuna to BB Telugu 9 also silences previous rumors about him being replaced as the host of the show.

BB Telugu 9 returns with a big twist for contestants

While Nagarjuna’s anticipated return to the show is one big reason for excitement among audiences already, the makers have also announced an interesting twist in the show’s format this year.

The clip shared by the makers showed Nagarjuna explaining that for the ninth season, the show would be open to everyone to participate.

The common people can also follow a simple process listed by them and have the opportunity to participate in this season as confirmed participants, alongside celebrities.

This is surely going to be something exciting since the mingling of common people and celebrities is expected to bring truckloads of drama and challenges as the show begins.

Who is expected to be the first contestant of BB Telugu 9?

A previous report by 123 Telugu revealed a major insight into BB Telugu 9, stating that popular content creator and YouTuber Babloo is likely to be roped in for the reality show.

Also known as Bumchick Babloo, he is recognized for his comedic sketches in videos on social media, which have gained a special place among his audiences.

