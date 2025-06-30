BTS' V records 100 percent Google search peak after appearance at Jin's concert, fans say 'KING TAEHYUNG'

BTS' member Kim Taehyung, aka V, was spotted at Jin's opening concert of RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR on June 28 (Saturday). He cheered for the Running Wild singer from the audience, along with RM and J-Hope. With just a brief appearance, he broke the internet, recording a 100 percent peak on Google Trends Worldwide. Through that, V proved his unparalleled global appeal once again.

BTS' V at day 1 RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR Goyang concert

V attended day 1 of Jin's first solo concert, held at Goyang Auxiliary Stadium. He exuded charisma in a black tank top, baring his military-trained arm muscles. He took the fans in a frenzy with his charming presence, just as he had previously done in J-Hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE FINAL encore concert.

The BTS member vibed with the audience and supported Jin wholeheartedly. Following that, he took over social media.

BTS' V trends on Google worldwide following RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR concert appearance

Following V's June 28 concert appearance, fans couldn't get enough of the K-pop idol, sending him soaring up on Google Trends Worldwide. The keyword "V" shot to the top of the singer category, achieving a 100% search value peak.

The Love wins all singer also dominated search keywords in the US and 20 other countries. Meanwhile, his real name, Kim Taehyung, claimed the No. 6 spot on global trends, further solidifying his massive online presence.

Fans took to social media, buzzing with excitement over V's brief yet impactful appearance, with some gushing over his "Main character energy" and calling him "KING TAEHYUNG."

Previous instance of V reaching 100% peak on Google Trends Worldwide

V made a similar achievement just a day before Jin's concert. The K-pop star trended on Google hours after the worldwide release of Squid Game Season 3 on Netflix on June 27. Why? Due to the speculations of him making a cameo in the final instalment of the drama.

Fans flocked to social media to celebrate his unique feat, making remarks like, "Kim Taehyung's name is a guarantee of success, popularity and influence worldwide."

The mere rumor of V's appearance sparked that level of frenzy– imagine the hype if he had actually made a guest appearance!

