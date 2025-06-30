Twelve locks August premiere: All you need to know about Ma Dong Seok, Park Hyung Sik and Seo In Guk’s zodiac show

Brace yourself for a thrilling blend of mythology, fantasy, and fierce battles! Disney+ has officially announced that its upcoming K-drama Twelve will premiere on August 23, 2025. The series will be released through both Disney+ and KBS2.

It is set in a world where ancient spirits and celestial warriors collide. Twelve brings to life a reimagined legend based on the 12 animals of the Eastern zodiac. In this series, divine beings known as angels secretly live among humans, guarding the Korean Peninsula from age-old evils.

Advertisement

Twelve plot

Long ago, twelve heavenly guardians, each symbolizing one of the twelve zodiac animals, rose to defend the world. They fought to seal away a monstrous force that threatened to destroy the human realm. Their sacrifice succeeded in locking the evil behind the gates of hell, allowing peace to return.

But that peace is short-lived. The dark powers are beginning to awaken once more. The twelve angels must reunite to face an even greater threat than before. They have to put their strength, loyalty, and sense of humanity to the test.

A-list cast

With a cast full of top-tier stars and rising talents, Twelve is already drawing intense interest from drama fans. Here’s a breakdown of the major characters and the actors breathing life into these heavenly beings:

Park Hyung Sik as Ogui (Crow)

Park Hyung Sik plays Ogui, the central antagonist and symbol of the awakened evil. Represented by the crow, Ogui is cunning and dangerous. He was once sealed away, now rising again to bring chaos.

Advertisement

Ma Dong Seok as Tae San (Tiger)

Returning to the action genre he dominates, Ma Dong Seok portrays Tae San, the battle-hardened leader of the twelve angels. As the embodiment of the tiger, Tae San is fearless, strong, and unwavering in his mission to protect humanity.

Seo In Guk as Won Seung (Monkey)

Seo In Guk takes on the role of Won Seung, a quick-witted and mischievous angel symbolizing the monkey. Though he’s a playful trickster, he harbors ambitions of succeeding Tae San as leader.

Lee Joo Bin as Mir (Dragon)

Portraying Mir, Lee Joo Bin becomes the fierce yet wounded dragon whose powers were sealed during a battle centuries ago. Her character embodies inner strength and restrained rage.

Go Kyu Pil as Don Yi (Pig)

Go Kyu Pil transforms into Don Yi, a cheerful and reliable figure symbolizing the pig. By day, he works as a nurse at an oriental clinic, but in battle, he surprises everyone with his agility.

Advertisement

Kang Mina as Gang Ji (Dog)

Kang Mina steps into the role of Gang Ji, the dog of the zodiac, known for her loyalty, sharp instincts, and compassion for humans. A natural fighter, she embodies courage and heart.

Sung Yoo Bin as Jwi Dol (Rat)

Sung Yoo Bin plays Jwi Dol, the clever strategist of the group. Representing the rat, he excels in quick decisions and plays a key role in every mission the angels undertake.

Ahn Ji Hye as Mal Sook (Horse)

Ahn Ji Hye’s Mal Sook brings speed and stunning combat skills to the team. Symbolizing the horse, her action sequences are set to be a major highlight of the show.

Regina Lei as Bang Wool (Snake)

Making her acting debut, Regina Lei stars as Bang Wool, a healer who embodies the snake. As an oriental medicine doctor with mystical knowledge, she tends to both physical and spiritual wounds.

Advertisement

Sung Dong Il as Ma Rok (Human ally)

Veteran actor Sung Dong Il plays Ma Rok, the only human entrusted by the gods. Gifted with unique powers, he serves as the manager and protector of the angels. He guides them in their mission.

A high-stakes 8-episode fantasy epic

Twelve will consist of eight episodes, each expected to feature action-packed sequences, emotional arcs, and high-stakes battles. With its unique concept rooted in Eastern mythology, the show promises to be a standout addition to the superhero K-drama genre. Fans can stream Twelve beginning August 23, 2025, exclusively on Disney+ and KBS2.

ALSO READ: From Park Hyung Sik’s Twelve to Lee Jae Wook’s Last Summer: Plot, cast, and release plans of most anticipated 2025 KBS K-dramas