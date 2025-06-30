Is Byeon Woo Seok still rising star post Lovely Runner success? Actor tops list with Resident Playbook's Jung Jun Won and more

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed its latest brand reputation rankings for rising stars. It shines a spotlight on emerging names in South Korea’s entertainment industry who are currently capturing public attention across various media platforms.

The rankings are based on big data analytics collected from May 30 to June 30. They reflect key indicators, including media coverage, fan engagement, online interactions, and community buzz. This month, the rankings signal growing shifts in public interest and industry momentum. Several artists experienced dramatic surges in popularity.

Byeon Woo Seok holds No. 1 spot

Riding high on the success of recent projects and growing fanbase support, Byeon Woo Seok has maintained his stronghold at the top of the list. The actor recorded a brand reputation index of 3,854,725, securing the No. 1 spot for June.

After years of background and supporting roles, Byeon Woo Seok’s popularity soared with Lovely Runner. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting his next project, titled Wife of a 21st Century Prince, alongside IU.

Jung Jun Won and Choo Young Woo see rise

Rising actor Jung Jun Won, famous for his recent role in Resident Playbook, moved up to second place with a brand index of 3,481,037. It reflects a 10.52% increase in the overall score since May. The consistent growth signals a deepening interest from both fans and the media.

One of the most remarkable shifts this month came from Choo Young Woo. He surged to third place after recording a massive 165.13% spike in his brand reputation index. With a score of 2,584,980, his dramatic rise signals a breakout moment.

TWS and DAY6 complete the top five

Rookie boy group TWS made a strong impression by landing in fourth place with a score of 2,421,831, up 47.38% from last month. Meanwhile, Veteran band DAY6 followed closely in fifth with a brand index of 2,394,802.

Notable mentions

Rounding out the top 10 were names like Go Yoon Jung, Car the Garden, KiiiKiii, Park Ji Hyeon, and Stray Kids. They highlight a mix of rising actors, soloists, and idol groups who continue to gain momentum.

Further down the list, soloist BIBI, actor Lee Jun Hyuk, ENHYPEN, and rookie girl group KATSEYE also made notable appearances. This highlights the increasing diversity of the entertainment industry’s emerging talent pool.

Full top 30 Rising Star Brand Reputation rankings – June 2025

Byeon Woo Seok Jung Jun Won Choo Young Woo TWS DAY6 Go Yoon Jung Car, the Garden KiiiKiii Park Ji Hyeon Stray Kids BIBI Lee Jun Hyuk Kim Do Yeong Lee Je Hoon Lee Young Ji Kim Hye Yoon Park Jung Min ENHYPEN Lee Jun Young Park Seo Jin Choi Woo Shik Shin Si Ah QWER Seo Kang Jun BABYMONSTER Jo Yuri Chae Soo Bin Lee Soo Ji Lee Yi Kyung KATSEYE

