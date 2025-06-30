Hera Pheri 3 Sitaare Zameen Par nears the Rs 200 crore mark Shefali Jariwala Shefali Jariwala Ileana D'Cruz Shefali Jariwala Box Office: Sardaar Ji 3 opens well in Overseas and Pakistan Sitaare Zameen Par takes the lead over F1 and Maa Aamir Khan to start Lokesh Kanagaraj's next in September 2026 EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan on doing Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic

Is Byeon Woo Seok still rising star post Lovely Runner success? Actor tops list with Resident Playbook's Jung Jun Won and more

From breakout actors to rookie idols, June’s rising star brand rankings reveal who’s dominating Korea’s entertainment buzz right now. Byeon Woo Seok led the charge once again.

By Iqra Siddiqui
Updated on Jun 30, 2025  |  11:16 AM IST |  55K
Byeon Woo Seok, Jung Jun Won: Courtesy of tvN
Byeon Woo Seok, Jung Jun Won: Courtesy of tvN

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed its latest brand reputation rankings for rising stars. It shines a spotlight on emerging names in South Korea’s entertainment industry who are currently capturing public attention across various media platforms.

The rankings are based on big data analytics collected from May 30 to June 30. They reflect key indicators, including media coverage, fan engagement, online interactions, and community buzz. This month, the rankings signal growing shifts in public interest and industry momentum. Several artists experienced dramatic surges in popularity.

Byeon Woo Seok holds No. 1 spot

Riding high on the success of recent projects and growing fanbase support, Byeon Woo Seok has maintained his stronghold at the top of the list. The actor recorded a brand reputation index of 3,854,725, securing the No. 1 spot for June. 

After years of background and supporting roles, Byeon Woo Seok’s popularity soared with Lovely Runner. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting his next project, titled Wife of a 21st Century Prince, alongside IU.


Jung Jun Won and Choo Young Woo see rise

Rising actor Jung Jun Won, famous for his recent role in Resident Playbook, moved up to second place with a brand index of 3,481,037. It reflects a 10.52% increase in the overall score since May. The consistent growth signals a deepening interest from both fans and the media.

One of the most remarkable shifts this month came from Choo Young Woo. He surged to third place after recording a massive 165.13% spike in his brand reputation index. With a score of 2,584,980, his dramatic rise signals a breakout moment.

TWS and DAY6 complete the top five

Rookie boy group TWS made a strong impression by landing in fourth place with a score of 2,421,831, up 47.38% from last month. Meanwhile, Veteran band DAY6 followed closely in fifth with a brand index of 2,394,802.


Notable mentions

Rounding out the top 10 were names like Go Yoon Jung, Car the Garden, KiiiKiii, Park Ji Hyeon, and Stray Kids. They highlight a mix of rising actors, soloists, and idol groups who continue to gain momentum.

Further down the list, soloist BIBI, actor Lee Jun Hyuk, ENHYPEN, and rookie girl group KATSEYE also made notable appearances. This highlights the increasing diversity of the entertainment industry’s emerging talent pool.

Full top 30 Rising Star Brand Reputation rankings – June 2025

  1. Byeon Woo Seok
  2. Jung Jun Won
  3. Choo Young Woo
  4. TWS
  5. DAY6
  6. Go Yoon Jung
  7. Car, the Garden
  8. KiiiKiii
  9. Park Ji Hyeon
  10. Stray Kids
  11. BIBI
  12. Lee Jun Hyuk
  13. Kim Do Yeong
  14. Lee Je Hoon
  15. Lee Young Ji
  16. Kim Hye Yoon
  17. Park Jung Min
  18. ENHYPEN
  19. Lee Jun Young
  20. Park Seo Jin
  21. Choi Woo Shik
  22. Shin Si Ah
  23. QWER
  24. Seo Kang Jun
  25. BABYMONSTER
  26. Jo Yuri
  27. Chae Soo Bin
  28. Lee Soo Ji
  29. Lee Yi Kyung
  30. KATSEYE
Credits: Star News
