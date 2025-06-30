EXCLUSIVE- OX:N reveals real-life boyfriend styles, if any other OMEGA X member wanted to join unit and more

OMEGA X is back with a new look, but why are there only four of them? Introducing OX:N, the group’s very own unit team comprising Jaehan, Xen, Jehyun, and Yechan, who are here to channel their boyish looks and use Millennial music to charm you up. Originally an eleven-piece band, the members have each taken on individual projects and are planning their future.

Ahead of their 4th debut anniversary, we spoke to the members of OX:N in an exclusive chat about their debut with the single YOU, as the members spilled what went on behind the scenes. The singers also shared what OMEGA X bandmates thought of their music and plans for releasing more content as a full team in the future, revealing how they’re always supporting each other faithfully.

Returning with a new look and the familiarity of Y2K music, learn how their new track could very well become the earworm that you were looking for! Don’t miss out on their special message for global FOR X, especially for all the fans in India.

How would you describe the team OX:N, and what was the thought behind the name?

Jaehan: OX:N is a sub-unit for the complete team that is OMEGA X. I believe that OX:N’s music can showcase good performance and vibe with its uniqueness, and that this sub-unit can add to the synergy that we already have as OMEGA X for our next activity as a whole group. N from OX:N represents the four members in Roman numeral IV, and it also expresses a line connecting our 11 members of OMEGA X.

Yechan: OX:N represents a new beginning, and at the same time, it feels like an extension of OMEGA X. I hope our fans view OX:N activities as such too, and please look forward to our unit activities and collaborations with the other members of OMEGA X.

How did you come up with this combination of: Jaehan, Xen, Jehyun, and Yechan? Were there any other members who desperately wanted to join the unit but couldn’t?

Xen: Of course, all members of OMEGA X are precious, and we always want to do the same activities together. However, in reality, we found it quite challenging for all 11 members to continue with the same agenda at the same time, because there are individual activities or plans we are pursuing at different times. Given the situation, the four members of OX:N decided to start our unit group activities since we had a common direction and timeline.

Jehyun: Rather than putting it as someone missing out, I’d say that OX:N was the result of different timing or directions of the OMEGA X members. We’re always supporting each other, and we hope to create more diverse plans for the whole group if we can achieve satisfactory outcomes from OX:N activities.

The song YOU has a very easy listening vibe to it. What would be the perfect time to listen to it, according to the members?

Yechan: I recommend listening to YOU on your morning commute. It’ll be a perfect song to start your day with its acoustic guitar sound!

We can see 4 very unique ‘boyfriend’ styles in the MV from the members. How close or different are you in real life?

Jaehan: In real life, I’m quite shy and not very talkative. But in the YOU music video, I’m portrayed as more active, which is a bit different from my real personality.

Xen: In the music video, I’m showing off the bubbly image in scenes like dancing in the library alone, but my personality in real life is quite the opposite. I tend to immerse myself in something when I need to focus, and I’m usually pretty serious in everything.

Jehyun: I am actually not good at cooking, so making a waffle for the music video was actually quite challenging. (laughs)

Yechan: There is a scene in the music video where I dress up and check my fit, but actually, I rarely do that in real life, except for when meeting our fans. I felt a bit shy when I wore the music video outfit with a sleeveless shirt, because personally, I just like to wear an old set of sports jersey and sneakers.

The dance part of the song is particularly more intense than one would expect after listening to the music. What do you wish to express through it?

Jehyun: We really wanted to convey the vibe from the song, with inspiration from the time of Y2K and Justin Timberlake back then.

Yechan: The movements might seem busy with a lot of elements, but in fact, it focuses more on shapes with less power. Through such movements, we wanted to show a more relaxed, calm, and mature side of ourselves.

What are OMEGA X’s plans for releasing more music in the future?

Xen: As much as our fans are waiting and expecting for us, we’re waiting for the day to come back as OMEGA X, too. But right now, we’re trying our best in different places, and I hope you’ll consider such times as a part of our growth and story.

Jehyun: Honestly, OX:N began with the hope for OMEGA X to continue in various directions instead of pausing as a whole group. Right now, it would be a little difficult to reveal the details of OMEGA X’s next comeback, but we’re always discussing with open minds and ideas.

What were the other members’ reactions to the song and the MV?

Jaehan: Since OX:N’s style differs from that of OMEGA X, I was wondering what type of reactions our members would show. Thankfully, they said we look really cool in the new style, so we were able to prepare the debut with more confidence.

Xen: However, I don’t recall any member telling us we look handsome. Members, I would love to hear that word from you at least once, please. (laughs)

What is your message for your fans?

Jaehan: OX:N is always waiting for OMEGA X, and we want to thank our fans, FOR X, who trust us and walk with us on our journey.

Yechan: And to our FOR X in India, thank you for waiting for us for a long time! Please stay healthy and happy until the day we visit you in person. :)

