ASAP Rocky Stops To Call Rihanna 'My Everything' Amid Fit Check at Paris Fashion Week

ASAP Rocky opened up about his relationship with Rihanna during a brief interview at Paris Fashion Week. While stopping for a fit check with Mystery Fashionist, the rapper shared heartfelt words about his longtime partner.

A video of the conversation was shared by X user No Jumper on March 15, 2025. In the clip, Rocky shared about his deep connection with Rihanna, saying, “I’m gonna ride ’til the wheels fall off like she do. That’s my dawg. That’s my ngga. That’s my btch. That’s my wife. That’s my everything.”

During the interview, ASAP Rocky answered various fashion-related questions. He rated his outfit, listed five must-have fashion items, and shared his favorite struggle meal.

The conversation later shifted to his recent courthouse appearances in Los Angeles, where he was on trial after ASAP Relli accused him of firing at him in 2021. The rapper was acquitted of all charges in February 2025.

Rocky’s courtroom looks also became a topic of discussion. The interviewer praised his style, saying, “Talk about your courthouse fits though; it was going crazy!” Rocky responded, “I just wanted to look presentable. I needed to represent myself in my looks.”

The conversation then turned to Rihanna, whom Mystery Fashionist had previously interviewed. Rocky praised the platform for featuring both of them, saying that he appreciated being on the platform and liked what they were doing. He also mentioned that he found the interview with Rihanna impressive.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna first met in 2012 and remained close friends for years. Their bond grew as they collaborated on projects, including Rihanna’s 2013 Diamonds World Tour and Rocky’s Fashion Killa music video.

PEOPLE confirmed their relationship on November 30, 2020. Since then, the couple has made multiple public appearances together and welcomed two sons. Their first son, RZA Athelston, was born in May 2022, followed by their second son, Riot Rose Mayers, in August 2023.