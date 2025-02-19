What Was ASAP Rocky's Assault Case About? Know Details As Rapper Gets Acquitted In 2021 Lawsuit

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to a shooting case.

Rapper ASAP Rocky has been found not guilty of two assault charges related to a 2021 shooting in Hollywood. The verdict was delivered in a crowded Los Angeles courtroom, where Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, celebrated the outcome alongside his supporters and girlfriend, Rihanna.

Rocky was accused of shooting his former friend and ASAP Mob member, Terrell Ephron, also known as ASAP Relli, in November 2021. The incident occurred near the W Hotel in Hollywood following a dispute, as per the Los Angeles Times.

As soon as the court clerk read the words “not guilty,” ASAP Rocky jumped over a courtroom divider to embrace Rihanna, while cheers erupted from his supporters. Grateful for the decision, Rocky turned to the jury and said, “Thank y’all for saving my life. You’re making the right decision.”

His defense lawyer, Joe Tacopina, also shared his relief outside the courtroom, calling it “one of the happiest days of my life” and adding, “We’re grateful for the jury.”

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman accepted the outcome, though it wasn’t what his team had hoped for. He said, “While today’s verdict is not the outcome we sought, we respect the jury’s decision and the integrity of our justice system. Our office remains committed to seeking accountability for those who break the law, no matter their status or influence.”

ASAP Rocky and Terrell Ephron had been longtime friends but had grown apart over the years. Ephron believed Rocky had broken a promise to pay for a fellow ASAP member’s funeral, leading to an argument that escalated into gunfire.

Ephron claimed Rocky shot him in the hand. However, Rocky’s defense argued that he was acting in self-defense after Ephron attacked him. The case relied heavily on conflicting witness testimonies and the credibility of those involved.

The prosecution faced challenges due to limited physical evidence. No weapon was recovered, and no forensic evidence tied Rocky to the shooting. The police initially found no proof of gunfire, and Ephron only reported the incident two days later. He claimed to have found two shell casings at the scene, but their origin was questioned.

Rocky’s attorney admitted that his client was the person seen on camera holding a gun but argued it was a prop gun from a music video with Rihanna. According to the Los Angeles Times, Rocky’s tour manager, Louis Levin (ASAP Lou), testified that he disposed of the fake gun, which raised doubts about its existence.

The trial also saw heated exchanges between attorneys. Prosecutor John Lewin and defense lawyer Tacopina frequently clashed, exchanging accusations of misconduct and personal insults in the courtroom. At one point, Tacopina reportedly shouted at Lewin and mocked him, while Lewin accused Tacopina of challenging him to a fight.

Ultimately, the jury found Rocky not guilty, dismissing the claims that he intentionally shot Ephron. The defense successfully argued that Ephron was seeking financial gain, referencing a civil lawsuit he had filed against Rocky.

Now acquitted, Rocky is focusing on his career. He is set to release a new album, headline the Rolling Loud music festival in Los Angeles, and star in an upcoming Spike Lee film.