Justin Bieber Says He Has 'Experienced Hurt' And Wishes to Acknowledge Hate Amid Hailey Bieber Divorce Rumors

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drugs.

Justin Bieber recently shared a lengthy and emotional message on Instagram, sharing feelings of being overwhelmed. The singer posted about struggling with emotions, particularly hate, and how he has felt unsafe acknowledging it. His post, set to SZA's song I Hate U, has raised new concerns about his mental health.

"I was always told when I was a kid not to hate," Bieber wrote. "But it made me feel like I wasn’t allowed to have it, and so I didn’t tell anyone I’ve had it. Which made me feel like I was drowning, unsafe to acknowledge it." He added, "I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging it’s there. How couldn't we feel hate from all of the hurt we’ve experienced?"

Justin Bieber’s social media activity has raised concern in recent weeks, as he has shared several posts, including one where he appeared to be smoking a joint and another using a bong. His latest message about feeling like a fraud and unqualified has added to the worries.

On Thursday, he acknowledged struggling with imposter syndrome, saying that people had always told him he deserved his success, but he personally felt unworthy and like a fraud.

He shared that when others told him he deserved something, it made him feel sneaky as if they would think differently if they knew his true thoughts. Bieber also admitted to feeling judgmental and selfish at times, suggesting that others might not praise him if they were aware of this.

Bieber’s disheveled appearance and unusual social media posts have fueled speculation about his well-being. However, his representative recently dismissed rumors that he was using hard drugs, stating that the claims were untrue. The representative told TMZ that Bieber was in one of the best places in his life and denied any substance abuse issues.

They also mentioned that the singer was focused on parenting his seven-month-old son, Jack Blues, with his wife, Hailey Bieber, while also working on new music.

A source told Us Weekly that Bieber was happier than he had been in a long time and insisted that there was no breakdown. The insider added that Bieber was not concerned about public opinion and did not let the speculation affect him.